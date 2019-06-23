PDN: Paladin to Sell Kayelekera Interest

PALADIN ENERGY LTD

ACN 061 681 098

24 June 2019

By electronic lodgement

ASX Markets Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

PALADIN TO SELL KAYELEKERA INTEREST

Highlights

Paladin has agreed to sell its 85% interest in Kayelekera to Hylea Metals Limited (Hylea) (ASX: HCO) led joint venture

Paladin to receive A$10M value plus return of US$10M previously advanced to Kayelekera as security for its environmental performance bond

Significant reduction in ongoing care and maintenance costs of circa US$5M per annum associated with Kayelekera

Completion of the sale is expected to be finalised by late 2019

Paladin Energy Limited (Paladin or the Company) (ASX: PDN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium mine (Kayelekera) in Malawi to Hylea's subsidiary, Lotus Resources Pty Ltd, a joint venture with Chichewa Resources Pty Ltd.

The consideration for the sale of Paladin's 85% shareholding in Kayelekera is A$5M, comprising A$200k cash, A$4.8M in Hylea shares to be issued to Paladin (A$1.8M on completion, subject to a 12-month voluntary escrow, and A$3M on the third anniversary of completion). The issue price will be based on the lower of the 30-day VWAP at the time of issue, or the price of a Hylea capital raising in the 90 days preceding.

Paladin will receive a 3.5% royalty based on revenues derived from future production at Kayelekera, capped at A$5M.

Paladin will also be repaid the funds advanced to provide security for the US$10M environmental performance bond issued to the Government of Malawi for Kayelekera. The repayments will occur in four tranches: US$4M on Completion, US$1M on the first anniversary, US$2M on the second anniversary, and the final US$3M on the third anniversary.

The transaction is subject to Hylea shareholder approval, Paladin Noteholder consent and customary terms and conditions, including Government of Malawi approvals, as well as containing standard representations and warranties. Completion is expected to occur in late 2019. Hylea's associated capital raisings are underwritten for A$8M.

The sale of the Company's non-core asset to Hylea and the repayment of the environmental performance bond advance will enable Paladin to prioritise its capital and other resources on optimising and restarting its Langer Heinrich Mine (Langer Heinrich) in Namibia (ASX announcement 26 February 2019) and to position Langer Heinrich to be among the first significant global producers to return to production.

Level 4, 502 Hay Street, Subiaco, Western Australia 6008 Postal: PO Box 201, Subiaco, Western Australia 6904

Tel: +61 (8) 9381 4366 Fax: +61 (8) 9381 4978 Email: paladin@paladinenergy.com.au Website: www.paladinenergy.com.au