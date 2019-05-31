Log in
PDOB, AMBR, and TSS Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

05/31/2019 | 10:50am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Presidio Bank (OTC PINK: PDOB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Presidio’s agreement to merge with Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ GS: HTBK).  Shareholders of Presidio will receive 2.470 shares of Heritage common stock for each share of Presidio. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-presidio-bank.

Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE: AMBR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Amber Road’s agreement to be acquired by E2open for $13.05 in cash for each share of Amber Road. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-amber-road-inc.

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSSregarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Total System’s agreement to merge with Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN). Shareholders of Total System will receive 0.8101 shares of Global Payments common stock for each share of Total System.  Upon completion of the deal, Total System shareholders will own approximately 48% of the combined company.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-total-system-services-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


