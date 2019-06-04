Log in
PDOB, CRAY and CY Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

06/04/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Presidio Bank (OTC PINK: PDOB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Presidio’s agreement to merge with Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ GS: HTBK).  Shareholders of Presidio will receive 2.470 shares of Heritage common stock for each share of Presidio. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-presidio-bank.

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CRAY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cray’s agreement to be acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company for $35.00 in cash for each share of Cray. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cray-inc.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ GS: CY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cypress’s agreement to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG for $23.85 in cash for each share of Cypress. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cypress-semiconductor-corporation.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
