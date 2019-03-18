PDS Biotechnology Completes Merger with Edge Therapeutics

PRINCETON, N.J., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (“PDS Biotechnology”), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development of novel multifunctional immunotherapeutic products, today announced the closing of its merger with Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (“Edge”), following the approval of Edge stockholders on March 14, 2019. Following the merger, Edge will operate as “PDS Biotechnology Corporation” and the stock will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market beginning on March 18, 2019 under the ticker symbol "PDSB."



In connection with the closing of the merger, Edge effected a 20-1 reverse split of its common stock. Shares of the combined company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis under the new ticker symbol on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 18, 2019. Immediately following the completion of the merger and the reverse stock split, the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the combined company’s common stock will be 5,348,174, with pre-merger PDS Biotechnology stockholders collectively owning approximately 70% of the issued and outstanding common stock of the combined company and pre-merger Edge stockholders owning approximately 30% of the issued and outstanding common stock of the combined company. The combined company’s cash and cash equivalents, following the closing of the merger, were approximately $25 million.

“With the merger complete, we are very excited about the future of PDS Biotechnology. Moving forward as a public company, we have assembled an experienced and accomplished leadership team to guide the company into the future. We also now have the ability to access the capital markets as we demonstrate the potential of the Versamune® platform to overcome some of the key obstacles facing immunotherapy, and progress our lead asset toward commercialization,” said Frank K. Bedu-Addo Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. “As we look ahead, we have some important milestones on the horizon. We expect to initiate two phase 2 human clinical studies and a potential registration trial for our lead asset, PDS0101, in the fourth quarter of 2019. These studies are expected to evaluate PDS0101 monotherapy for the treatment of high grade cervical dysplasia, and PDS0101 in combination with Keytruda® for the treatment of head and neck cancer.”

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company with a growing pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

PDS Biotechnology’s lead product candidate, PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection. PDS0101 has demonstrated potent in-vivo induction of the critical phenotype of tumor-attacking killer (CD8) T-cells, and induction of memory T-cells, in a human Phase 1/2a clinical study. No dose-limiting toxicities were observed in that Phase 1/2a study, suggesting potential for a rare combination of potency and safety in the cancer-treating immunotherapeutic product class. Previous PDS0101 preclinical studies also demonstrated potent CD8 T-cell induction, as well as the ability to completely cure advanced HPV-positive tumors with low doses of the immunotherapy.

For additional information about PDS, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com .

About Versamune®

Versamune® is a proprietary, clinical stage, synthetic lipid-based immunotherapy platform. PDS’s pipeline of Versamune®-based products, which are all administered by subcutaneous injection, provides strong activation of type I interferon genes. The Versamune® mechanism of action also involves effective presentation of tumor antigens via the MHC Class I pathway. These two mechanisms together promote strong in-vivo induction of polyfunctional tumor-targeting CD8+ T-cells. This result, as well as a high degree of safety, was confirmed in the PDS0101 Phase 1/2a human clinical trial.

Versamune®-based immunotherapies have been demonstrated to alter the tumor micro-environment in preclinical mechanism of action studies, thus further enhancing the ability of Versamune®-induced T-cells to effectively kill tumor cells. Versamune® is now being applied to the development of multiple clinical-stage cancer products, including those intended to address both early and late-stage cancer indications as monotherapies, as well as combinations with other successful immuno-oncology approaches such as checkpoint inhibitors.

