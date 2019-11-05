Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PDVSA, Chevron to turn Venezuela crude blending plant back into upgrader - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 02:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Chevron (CVX)'s logo is seen in Los Angeles

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and Chevron Corp plan to turn their joint venture Petropiar plant back into a crude upgrader, after months operating as a less complex blending facility, three people familiar with the operation said.

The companies plan to begin producing Hamaca-grade synthetic crude for export at the plant early next year, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity this week. Petropiar stopped producing Hamaca earlier this year and has been making heavier Merey crude, mostly for the Asian market, since July.

Petropiar once made up to 210,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) of Hamaca out of tar-like oil from the OPEC nation's Orinoco belt, one of the world's largest oil reserves. The extra-heavy crude needs to be either upgraded or blended with lighter grades at facilities near the Jose terminal before being exported.

But Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., known as PDVSA, struggled to find markets for that grade after the United States, previously Venezuela's largest customer, slapped sanctions on the company in January in an effort to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen a dramatic economic collapse and a freefall in crude output.

It was not immediately clear if PDVSA had a client lined up for the Hamaca crude.

PDVSA, which owns 70% of the joint venture and operates it, did not respond to a request for comment. Chevron deferred comment to Petropiar.

The Treasury Department last month renewed Chevron's license to continue operating Petropiar and its three other joint ventures with PDVSA despite the sanctions through January, the second such extension this year. The license had previously been set to expire on Oct. 25.

PDVSA said in July it expected Petropiar to produce some 130,000 bpd of Merey, but in September it was forced to suspend blending due to high crude inventories, as sanctions left the company with few willing buyers. It restarted operations in October and was producing around 100,000 bpd of Merey.

Exports surpassed 800,000 bpd for the second month in a row in October, helping to drain the inventory buildup.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago, Mircely Guanipa and Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.15% 121.75 Delayed Quote.6.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.26% 62.92 Delayed Quote.13.89%
UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD. 0.59% 15.29 End-of-day quote.63.78%
WTI 1.10% 57.17 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:56pMothercare's UK operations collapse as High Street woes rage on
RE
02:56pItalian government, ArcelorMittal dig in over Ilva row
RE
02:55pS&P 500 index holds steady after run to record
RE
02:55pInaugural NEXT Excellence in Leadership Award Goes to Lee Raagas, CEO of Skid Row Housing Trust at NEXTDC19
SE
02:50pU.S. Justice Dept sets up anti-price collusion 'strike force'
RE
02:33pShale CEO calls out industry for Permian Basin gas flaring
RE
02:30pSEMI SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS INTER : More Blog Posts
PU
02:26pChina to resume imports of Canadian beef and pork
RE
02:21pAT&T to pay $60 million in settlement for slowing cellphone data on unlimited plans
RE
02:16paPay Group Opens Malta Headquarters, Will Demonstrate Its High-performance Blockchain-based Payment Processor and Stored Value Card Transactions at Malta Blockchain Summit
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
3TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group