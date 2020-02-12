PEAK Event Services : and the Boston Red Sox Announce New Partnership at Fenway Park

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK Event Services, New England's premier tent and event rental company, announced their partnership with the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park. Under the multi-year agreement, PEAK Event Services is the official event rental provider for the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park. This partnership allows for a streamlined experience for events hosted by and at Fenway Park; enabling clients to work with a single vendor for all of their tent and event rental needs.

PEAK Event Services has a longstanding relationship with the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park, working together on a variety of corporate, social and sporting events, including Opening Day, the Spartan Stadium Series, the Harvard-Yale Football Game and more.

"We are looking forward to being the trusted event rental company for the Red Sox and Fenway Park," said Brian Bacica, CEO of PEAK Event Services. "Given our history of working together and our strong local roots, this partnership is a natural fit and we are proud to have our brand be part of America's Most Beloved Ballpark."

"Our entire events team at Fenway Park has worked with PEAK extensively over the past several years and have come to know them as both reliable and professional," said Red Sox Senior Vice President of Fenway Park Events, Carrie Campbell. "Their expertise has helped elevate the events we host at the ballpark and we are excited to have them on board as an official partner."

PEAK is committed to providing their customers with innovative product and service offerings, and clients of the Red Sox and Fenway Park will have full access to their vast inventory of tabletop décor, tenting, linens, furniture, bars and more. The close proximity of PEAK's Boston showroom at 15 Elkins Street makes planning events at Fenway easy and convenient.

"When it comes to planning and implementing an event at the Park the options are endless," said Jennifer Gullins, Senior Vice President of Sales at PEAK Event Services. "We are excited to see the creativity and event innovation that comes from this partnership."

As an added bonus, clients who plan their engagement proposal through the Boston Red Sox, will receive a celebratory 20% discount on rental orders through PEAK Event Services.

This new partnership includes PEAK Event Services brand signage, which will be visible at the third base line, as well as designation as the official event rental provider for The Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park.

About PEAK: With over 70 years of experience in the event industry, Peterson Party Center combined with Rentals Unlimited in 2016 to form PEAK Event Services–New England's leading tent and event rental resource. Realizing a need to provide clients with a more streamlined event rental experience and deeper inventory offerings, PEAK acquired Table Toppers of Newton and Reserve Modern Event Rental, and now offers custom linen solutions, furniture and bar packages and styling selections. In 2019, PEAK announced Newport Tent Company as its newest Division and also acquired Be Our Guest Party Rental.

PEAK makes it easy for clients to plan, design and execute events. With eight showrooms across New England, and more combined experience and expertise than any other event rental company in the region, PEAK's people have established relationships with the area's most respected event planners, caterers, corporations, charities and venues. PEAK's unmatched selection of items—from tents and furniture to glassware and linens—create behind-the-scenes magic. PEAK is more than a rental company—they're a collaborative team with round-the-clock dedication to their customers.

