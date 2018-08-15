Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PEI-Genesis : Names Kris Haggstrom Senior Director of E-Commerce and EMS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 01:08pm CEST

PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered connectors and cable solutions, has named Kris Haggstrom Senior Director of E-Commerce and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), it was announced today by Peter Austin, Corporate Vice President, PEI-Genesis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005021/en/

PEI-Genesis names Kris Haggstrom Senior Director of E-Commerce and Electronic Manufacturing Services ...

PEI-Genesis names Kris Haggstrom Senior Director of E-Commerce and Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS). (Photo: Business Wire)

“As PEI-Genesis has grown into a stronger, larger, global company capable of providing services across all markets, our customers have always considered us to be their connector solutions provider,” said Austin. “We have moved from being known as the fastest custom assembler of connectors, to having the largest available-to-sell connector inventory, to making finished cable assemblies, to providing total custom engineering and design capabilities. With the addition of Kris and his deep background in E-Commerce and EMS, we stand on the horizon of the next step in our exciting evolution.”

Haggstrom brings a wealth of experience from the distribution segment having spent the better part of 25 years in various senior management positions for Future Electronics and Digi-Key Electronics, building and managing global sales and E-Commerce business units.

“I’m excited to join PEI-Genesis in this new position. This role, focusing on the digital experience of our customers, will allow us to continue concentrating on the integrated buying experience as the focal point in our future growth,” said Haggstrom.

In his previous positions, Haggstrom has had postings in various North American locations as well as in Europe. “As PEI-Genesis continues to expand, our digital technology needs to be second to none,” said Austin. “We look forward to working closely with Kris and his team to ensure best-in-class solutions for our expanded global reach.”

About PEI-Genesis

PEI-Genesis is one of the world’s fastest assemblers of precision connectors and cable assemblies. From the largest connector component inventory in the world, they develop engineered solutions that support the military, industrial, medical, aerospace, transportation, and energy sectors worldwide. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, PEI-Genesis has production facilities in South Bend, IN; Chandler, AZ; Nogales, MX; Southampton, UK; and Zhuhai, China as well as sales offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information may be found at www.peigenesis.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pMEDICAL FACILITIES CORP : Today's Research Reports on Choice Properties REIT, Dream Office REIT, WPT Industrial REIT and Medical Facilities
AC
02:16pGENERAL SHOPPING E OUTLETS DO BRASIL : 2Q18 Earnings Results [Cópia
PU
02:16pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Home Depot and Lowe’s
AC
02:16pEPOWER METALS : Stakes Large Cobalt Manganese Target with High-Grade Bulk Tonnage Potential - Signs ~8,900 hectares cobalt exploration permit in Suriname
AQ
02:16pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Alibaba Group and JD.com
AC
02:16pFINAL DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Newell Brands, Inc. (NYSE:NWL) To Contact The Firm
GL
02:16pFINAL DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Restoration Robotics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIR) To Contact The Firm
GL
02:16pOUTFRONT MEDIA : MM.LaFleur Partners with Good Apple Digital and OUTFRONT Media To Unveil First-Ever Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign
PR
02:16pCustomer Experience is Driving Supply Chain Innovation, Says Report from BluJay Solutions and Adelante SCM
BU
02:16pToday's Research Reports on Champion Iron, Fortune Minerals, Amerigo Resources and Dundee Precious Metals
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : - Interim financial report, second quarter 2018
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Investors bet on House of Fraser combination with Debenhams
5DAIMLER : DAIMLER : Efficient vegetation management with the Unimog U 430

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.