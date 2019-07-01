PEMCO Insurance Welcomes New Controller

Linda Magee will oversee the company’s financial, tax and regulatory reporting

PEMCO Mutual Insurance is pleased to welcome Linda Magee as controller, where she will oversee accounting, tax and regulatory reporting.

With more than 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, Magee has a strong background in accounting and finance management, budget and strategic planning, statutory reporting and variance analyses, and is an experienced leader in both small and large organizations.

“Linda’s financial expertise and charisma, along with a people-centric approach to everything she does, make her the ideal leader for our accounting department and a wonderful addition the organization. We are so pleased to welcome her to PEMCO,” said Steve Ricco, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, finance at PEMCO Insurance.

Prior to joining PEMCO, Magee served as the senior director of finance at the Washington State Hospital Association, a nonprofit membership organization which serves hospitals and communities across the state of Washington. In her role, she oversaw all financial operations, policies, budgeting and more.

Magee has held several executive-level positions in her career, including chief financial officer at The AssureStart Insurance Agency and vice president of financial analysis at SeaBright Insurance. She also previously served as controller for Brightmont Academy and assistant controller for Safeco Insurance.

Magee holds a bachelor’s in education from Western Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Hartford. She has also earned a Green Belt certification in the Lean Six Sigma methodology, which helps teams improve by using lean management principles. When she isn’t in the office, Magee enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband and teenage daughter.

