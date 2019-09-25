PEMCO Insurance Welcomes New Director of Enterprise Quality and Risk

Emil Dammel previously served as the company’s claims quality assurance manager

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has announced that Emil Dammel was recently promoted to director of enterprise quality and risk. Dammel has been with PEMCO for more than three decades and most recently served as PEMCO’s claims quality assurance manager.

In this new role, Dammel will lead quality assurance initiatives across the enterprise, which will provide the company with valuable insight into the intersection of quality assurance work in different departments, while also revealing opportunities to continually improve the customer experience. He will be responsible for identifying and understanding emerging industry trends and potential risks and exposures, as well.

“Emil’s experience, technical expertise, and deep background in claims make him an ideal fit to take an enterprise perspective to quality assurance with a focus on implementing countermeasures ahead of emerging exposures,” said Harris Clarke, vice president of claims, customer service and sales. “We’re fortunate to have someone with Emil’s talents and genuine care for customers in this new role."

The announcement is part of PEMCO’s focus on strategic growth inspired by its mission to free its communities to worry less and live more, while also enabling the company to evolve within the market and consistently offer high-quality, customer-centric products and services.

Dammel earned a bachelors’ degree in business and finance from the University of Idaho and has completed the University of Washington’s executive development program. He joined PEMCO in 1987.

