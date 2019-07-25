PEMCO Insurance : Welcomes New Diversity & Inclusion Manager

B. Maurice Ward will join the company’s Office of Diversity

PEMCO Insurance is pleased to welcome B. Maurice Ward as Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) manager to its Office of Diversity, which oversees the company’s internal and external communications and initiatives. Ward joins PEMCO with more than 15 years of experience in building inclusive, innovative programs and partnerships that benefit youth, families and communities.

In his role, Ward drives company-wide D&I initiatives, deploying compliance, diversity and inclusion principles that enhance employee engagement, recruitment practices and relationships with supplier networks, among others.

“Maurice is a leader with a rich background in fostering diverse and inclusive cultures and we are proud to welcome him to our team,” said MJ Vigil, Vice President, Chief People and Brand Officer. “His commitment to upholding PEMCO’s ongoing D&I initiatives, paired with his results-driven approach, will benefit our customers, employees and business partners in countless ways.”

Prior to joining PEMCO, Ward worked to improve the juvenile justice system and human services for several organizations including DSHS-Rehabilitation Administration, Multicultural Counseling Services, Ltd., and Cardinal Consulting, LLC, where he was recognized for leading advanced policy reform at the national, state and local levels.

Ward formerly served as member of the Washington Partnership Council on Juvenile Justice (WA-PCJJ), co-chair of the Disproportionate Minority Contact (DMC) Committee, and supportive member of the Behavioral Health Committee. He is a licensed chemical dependency professional (CDP), certified counselor advisor (CV), moral reconation therapy (MRT) instructor, and has extensive knowledge in case management, racial and ethnic disparity reform, and gang intervention and prevention.

Ward graduated from Seattle Central College and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Camden. He enjoys running, working out and playing soccer with his two children.

