Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PEMCO Insurance : Welcomes New Diversity & Inclusion Manager

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

B. Maurice Ward will join the company’s Office of Diversity

PEMCO Insurance is pleased to welcome B. Maurice Ward as Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) manager to its Office of Diversity, which oversees the company’s internal and external communications and initiatives. Ward joins PEMCO with more than 15 years of experience in building inclusive, innovative programs and partnerships that benefit youth, families and communities.

In his role, Ward drives company-wide D&I initiatives, deploying compliance, diversity and inclusion principles that enhance employee engagement, recruitment practices and relationships with supplier networks, among others.

“Maurice is a leader with a rich background in fostering diverse and inclusive cultures and we are proud to welcome him to our team,” said MJ Vigil, Vice President, Chief People and Brand Officer. “His commitment to upholding PEMCO’s ongoing D&I initiatives, paired with his results-driven approach, will benefit our customers, employees and business partners in countless ways.”

Prior to joining PEMCO, Ward worked to improve the juvenile justice system and human services for several organizations including DSHS-Rehabilitation Administration, Multicultural Counseling Services, Ltd., and Cardinal Consulting, LLC, where he was recognized for leading advanced policy reform at the national, state and local levels.

Ward formerly served as member of the Washington Partnership Council on Juvenile Justice (WA-PCJJ), co-chair of the Disproportionate Minority Contact (DMC) Committee, and supportive member of the Behavioral Health Committee. He is a licensed chemical dependency professional (CDP), certified counselor advisor (CV), moral reconation therapy (MRT) instructor, and has extensive knowledge in case management, racial and ethnic disparity reform, and gang intervention and prevention.

Ward graduated from Seattle Central College and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Camden. He enjoys running, working out and playing soccer with his two children.

About PEMCO Insurance

PEMCO Insurance is a true Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance to our neighbors since 1949. Consistently ranked highest in customer satisfaction, people are the heart of our business. They can depend on us to anticipate and support their changing needs. PEMCO is committed to serving organizations that positively impact our local communities. We were started by a Seattle schoolteacher and stay true to our roots by focusing on nonprofits and organizations that support youth, education, and public safety. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:26pNEW AGE METALS : Announces Private Placement
AQ
02:25pCalifornia, four automakers defy Trump, agree to tighten emissions rules
RE
02:25pBOYD GAMING : Fremont Hotel and Casino Guest Scores $114,307 Dragon Wheel® Jackpot
PU
02:25pDIGITAL JOURNALISM TOOLS : 20 Useful Apps and Sites for Writers
PU
02:25pVALMONT INDUSTRIES : Utility Brings Proven Solar Tracker Technology to North American Market
PU
02:25pKRATON CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:23pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Oportun Funding XIII, LLC, Series 2019-A
BU
02:21pNEWMONT MINING : CEO says Goldcorp mines need about 3 years of development, exploration work
RE
02:21pCARREFOUR : Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report July 25, 2019
BU
02:20pOWENS & MINOR : Expands Senior Leadership Team to Accelerate Company Growth
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion of asset sales to future-proof business
5Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group