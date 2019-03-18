PEMCO Insurance :'s Dawn Lee Appointed to HLDI Board of Directors

SEATTLE, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PEMCO Insurance is pleased to announce that Dawn Lee has been appointed to the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) board of directors. Lee serves as Director of Product for the Seattle-based insurer, where she works to advance the company's mission and vision by developing industry-leading product offerings.

HLDI is a nonprofit research organization that publishes insurance loss statistics on most car, SUV, pickup truck and motorcycle models on U.S. and Canadian roads. As a board member, Lee will help advise the nonprofit on finance and operations for both HLDI and its affiliate organization, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Lee, who began her three-year term on the HLDI board in September 2018, will also represent the interests of PEMCO and its customers by working closely with HLDI staff and other board members to guide future research.

"I'm looking forward to volunteering my time to support an organization that is making a measurable impact to advance safety by helping consumers make informed choices about the vehicle they purchase, along with important decisions regarding car seats, bike helmets and other safety resources, as well," Lee said.

As an HLDI member company, PEMCO has access to one of the largest insurance loss databases in the world, along with the institute's in-depth research reports and other data. Members can also utilize HLDI's state-of-the-art vehicle research center in Ruckersville, Virginia, where crash tests are performed to assess vehicle safety and crashworthiness.

In her role as Director of Product, Lee leads PEMCO's product and actuarial teams, which are responsible for the development, management and evolution of the products PEMCO provides. Prior to joining PEMCO in 2017, she held a variety of positions in the insurance industry, including time spent with Liberty Mutual Insurance as the director of state operations in Washington.

Lee holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics with a focus on actuarial science from Howard University. Outside of work, she enjoys discovering new restaurants, taking in a good movie, camping and spending time out in the beautiful Seattle sunshine.

About PEMCO Insurance

PEMCO Insurance is a true Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance to our neighbors since 1949. Consistently ranked highest in customer satisfaction, people are the heart of our business. They can depend on us to anticipate and support their changing needs. PEMCO is committed to serving organizations that positively impact our local communities. We were started by a Seattle schoolteacher and stay true to our roots by focusing on nonprofits and organizations that support youth, education, and public safety. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

About the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and the Highway Loss Data Institute

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to reducing the losses — deaths, injuries and property damage — from crashes on the nation's roads.

The Highway Loss Data Institute shares and supports this mission through scientific studies of insurance data representing the human and economic losses resulting from the ownership and operation of different types of vehicles and by publishing insurance loss results by vehicle make and model.

Both organizations are wholly supported by auto insurers.

