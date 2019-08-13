PEMCO Mutual Insurance : Announces Executive Leadership Change

Harris Clarke, vice president of operations, will take on new responsibilities

PEMCO Mutual Insurance recently announced Harris Clarke, vice president of operations, will expand his role to include oversight of the company’s claims department, while he hands off responsibility for the underwriting and product departments to newly promoted executive, Dawn Lee.

Clarke has been a member of PEMCO’s executive team since 2014 and is an experienced leader in insurance industry operations. His expertise includes customer-centric project management and technology, which will bolster PEMCO’s claims team and drive forward ongoing initiatives that support PEMCO’s significant progress in adapting to market, social and technological changes.

“Harris’ demonstrated ability to successfully lead high-performance teams makes him a pacesetter for our continued growth, especially in our claims department,” said PEMCO CEO Stan McNaughton. “As our business and markets continue to evolve, we’ll benefit from Harris’ strong tech background, insurance experience and deep customer-centric focus at the claims’ helm.”

Prior to serving as vice president of claims, customer service and sales, Clarke held executive-level positions overseeing sales, service, underwriting, and product for PEMCO. His background includes product management, e-commerce, and customer relationship management.

He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering, and he went on to serve as an officer in the U.S. Army. He also holds an MBA from Seattle University, and is currently the chairman of the board for PROVAIL, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting people with disabilities.

To learn more about the PEMCO leaders who support the company’s mission to free Northwest communities to worry less and live more, visit www.pemco.com/about-us/leadership.

About PEMCO Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance is a Northwest company providing auto, home, renters and boat insurance. PEMCO is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee wellness and social impact. PEMCO helps its communities thrive through Mutual Good programs that raise youths’ educational achievement levels; build stronger, greener environments; and increase safety at home, on the road and at play. PEMCO is known for its commitment to its mission: Free our communities to worry less and live more.

