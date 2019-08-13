Log in
PEMCO Mutual Insurance : Appoints New Vice President of Product and Underwriting

08/13/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

Dawn Lee will join the executive team in a newly created position

PEMCO Mutual Insurance is pleased to announce that Dawn Lee will join its executive team in the newly created position of vice president of product and underwriting.

Lee joined PEMCO in 2017 and most recently served as the company’s director of product, where she led PEMCO’s product and actuarial teams. As vice president of product and underwriting, she’ll continue to lead the development and evolution of PEMCO’s product offerings while also overseeing underwriting operations and strategy.

“Dawn’s fearless approach to leading her team in achieving measurable results and her contagious passion for innovation set her apart,” said Stan McNaughton, CEO of PEMCO Insurance. “In this new role, Dawn is poised to showcase her leadership skills and wealth of knowledge while leading some of our most critical strategic initiatives. In addition to her impressive professional accomplishments, we’re excited that Dawn will join PEMCO’s leadership team as our first African American executive, and we look forward to her continued dedication to building inspiring workplaces and product offerings that enable our customers to worry less and live more.”

Lee is recognized for her work ethic and community involvement, including her recent appointment to the board of directors for the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI). During her three-year term as a HLDI board member, Lee will support the nonprofit’s mission to reduce human and economic losses resulting from motor vehicle crashes through studies of insurance loss data and represent PEMCO’s interests by guiding future research initiatives.

Before joining PEMCO, Lee developed and executed business plans for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance. At Liberty Mutual, Lee served as director of state operations for Washington and managed $680 million worth of personal lines written premium, in addition to driving profitable growth for auto and property products.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics with a focus on actuarial science from Howard University.

To learn more about the PEMCO leaders who support the company’s mission to free Northwest communities to worry less and live more, visit www.pemco.com/about-us/leadership.

About PEMCO Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance is a Northwest company providing auto, home, renters and boat insurance. PEMCO is consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee wellness and social impact. PEMCO helps its communities thrive through Mutual Good programs that raise youths’ educational achievement levels; build stronger, greener environments; and increase safety at home, on the road and at play. PEMCO is known for its commitment to its mission: Free our communities to worry less and live more.


© Business Wire 2019
