PEMCO Poll: Many Think That NW Drivers Get Away with Cheating in the Carpool Lane

Many Northwest drivers can relate to the frustrating feeling of sitting in gridlocked freeway traffic while cars in the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) or “carpool” lane zoom by. Adding to the irritation, the latest poll from PEMCO Mutual Insurance suggests that many Northwest drivers share skepticism that those smooth-sailing commuters are using the HOV lane legally – and they think they’re getting away with it, too.

The PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll finds that the majority of drivers in Washington and Oregon (84%) say they understand the laws that dictate who may use HOV lanes and when, at least fairly well. Yet, the poll also finds that about two-thirds (66%) say they see other drivers abusing the carpool lane at least sometimes – that is, witnessing drivers using an HOV lane when they don’t meet all the legal requirements, like having the minimum number of passengers or using it outside of specified times.

What’s more, most drivers think that carpool lane cheaters are getting away with it: more than half (56%) think that violators are rarely or never ticketed for the offense.

“When it comes to the carpool lane, it seems as though this poll tells us two stories – on the one hand, it’s encouraging to hear that a majority of drivers know the rules and say they follow them. On the other hand, it appears many drivers think we have a problem with cracking down on the cheaters,” said Derek Wing, PEMCO Insurance spokesperson. “With more and more traffic spreading throughout our metro areas, it can certainly be tempting to take the lane of least resistance, but it’s important to remember to respect and obey the rules of the road.”

According to authorities, HOV violations are one of the top traffic complaints the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol receive from drivers and residents. However, very few PEMCO poll respondents admit to using HOV lanes illegally themselves.

Instead, 81% of Northwest drivers say they rarely or never duck into the carpool lane when they know they don’t meet the requirements. By contrast, younger drivers tend to fess up to the offense. They’re almost three times more likely than their older counterparts to admit to using HOV lanes when they’re not supposed to (23% vs. 8%).

When it comes to catching the violators, drivers largely support law enforcement efforts to keep the HOV lane honest: about half of drivers in Portland and Seattle (48% and 58%, respectively), agree that enforcing HOV lane laws is a good use of law enforcement’s time and resources.

Interestingly, despite the outcry for justice from drivers, most think the cost of an HOV violation ticket is about the right amount – if not a little high. In Washington, the fines for HOV violations increased in 2019 to $186 for the initial offense and repeat violators pay $336. There’s also an additional $200 fine for drivers who use a doll or dummy to make it appear they have another passenger. In Oregon, the initial offense is $260.

