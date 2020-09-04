Log in
PEMEX, a Company Committed to Environmental Protection

09/04/2020 | 08:10pm EDT
  • 'Ing. Héctor R. Lara Sosa' is the only refinery of the National Refining System (initials in Spanish SNR) that has a total production of ultra-low sulfur gasoline and diesel fuel: Romero Oropeza
  • This year, 11 processing plants will be rehabilitated with a budget of 4.125 billion pesos
  • By the end of 2023 the major repair work on a total 26 plants in this refinery will be conclud-ed

During the working tour of the state of Nuevo León, president Andrés Manuel López Obrador toured the refinery 'Ing. Héctor R. Lara Sosa' in Cadereyta, where the CEO of Petróleos Mexi-canos (PEMEX), Octavio Romero Oropeza, reported that with the National Refining System (ini-tials in Spanish SNR) the operating efficiency of the processing plants of all six refineries will be improved, and that one of the improvements will be the reduction of polluting emissions into the environment.

The PEMEX CEO stated that the company, its workers and management personnel 'are commit-ted to maintaining a healthy and responsible relationship with the environment.'

He added that the refinery in Cadereyta is the only one in the SNR that produces ultra-low sul-fur gasoline and diesel fuel, i.e., clean fuels. The refinery also supplies almost half of the ultra-low diesel fuel to the national production.

With regard to the rehabilitation work being carried out at the refinery, Romero Oropeza reported that 26 production plants were found to be outdated and requiring major repairs, and that by the end of this year, 11 of these plants will be fully operational. A budget of 4.125 billion pesos has been allocated for this purpose. According to the schedule for the National Refining System Program, major repair work on this refinery will be concluded by the end of 2023.

He pointed out that these actions are aimed at getting the refinery 'Héctor R. Lara Sosa' closer to operating at its current maximum capacity of 180,000 barrels processed per day. This refinery currently supplies 64% of fuels to the states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, and Tamaulipas.

He explained that the budget for the rehabilitation of the National Refining System, which in-cludes all six refineries, adds up to a total of 22.905 billion pesos. 16.214 billion pesos of this budget have already been allocated to contracts.

The PEMEX CEO stated that the State-owned productive company is making a great effort to pay its National Refining System suppliers and contractors during the current economic crisis, and that, from January 2020 to date, 10.541 billion have been paid out. He also clarified that, at the moment, the company does not have any outstanding bills.

Disclaimer

PEMEX - Petróleos Mexicanos published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2020 00:09:09 UTC
