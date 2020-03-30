Log in
PENDULUM THERAPEUTICS ADDS GLOBAL HEALTH CARE EXECUTIVE HEATHER MASON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

03/30/2020 | 09:06am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pendulum Therapeutics, an evidence-based microbiome company, announced today that veteran health care executive Heather Mason has joined its board of directors. A global executive with more than 25 years of experience in bringing novel pharmaceutical and consumer products to battle chronic diseases, including diabetes, Mason brings a wealth of expertise to Pendulum Therapeutics’ fast-growing business.

Mason most recently served as executive vice president of Abbott Nutrition, where she restructured and elevated the performance of Abbott’s $7 billion consumer-focused business across R&D, sales, marketing and supply chain. She led the growth of differentiated nutritional products including Similac, an infant formula with human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs) to strengthen babies’ immune systems; Glucerna, a medical food to minimize blood sugar spikes; and Pedialyte for multiple forms of dehydration. Prior to that, she was senior vice president of Abbott Diabetes Care, where she was instrumental in the development of the Freestyle Libre glucose monitoring system.

“The field of microbiome interventions is one of the most exciting areas of health care today,” said Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Pendulum. “We are honored to have Heather join our board. Her guidance will benefit Pendulum greatly as we continue to expand our footprint of microbiome science in chronic diseases.”

Mason holds a Master of Business Administration in marketing, strategy and finance from the University of Chicago, and a Bachelor of Science in engineering in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan.

She also is an active board member for a variety of organizations, including Assertio Therapeutics Inc., University of Michigan College of Engineering, University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Kids in Danger. Previous board memberships include the Institute of Formula Manufacturers, California Life Sciences Association and Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association.

“There are so many great developments happening at Pendulum. It’s a truly fascinating time to be joining the board, as the company is already generating a high level of interest amongst medical providers and consumers alike,” Mason said. “Pendulum is a pioneer, and I’m honored to be part of such an impressive group of experts helping to revolutionize the management of chronic disease, including type 2 diabetes, through the gut microbiome.”

About Pendulum Therapeutics
Pendulum Therapeutics is the first and only microbiome company to apply the discoveries of high-resolution, long-read DNA sequencing to the development and commercialization of microbiome interventions targeting specific diseases. Pendulum’s proprietary innovation platform enables identification of microbiome mechanisms of action and rapid translation from discovery and development through human clinical validation. Founded in 2012 by a diverse team of scientists with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational and clinical expertise, Pendulum has raised $57 million to date. Sequoia Capital led its Series B with repeat participation from Mayo Clinic, True Ventures, Khosla Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures and others. Formerly Whole Biome, Pendulum Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.Pendulum.co.

Media Contact:
Capwell Communications
info@capwellcomm.com
(949) 999-3303

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
