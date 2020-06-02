Log in
PEPANZ Petroleum Exploration and Production Asso : ETS changes need to be carefully implemented

06/02/2020 | 12:17am EDT

Changes to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) announced today need to be carefully implemented to avoid unnecessary economic damage, according to the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ).

The changes include a new emissions cap and a new upper limit on the price of carbon.

'We support the ETS as our main policy tool for responding to climate change, and the drive to lower emissions,' says PEPANZ CEO John Carnegie.

'The reform process has been well signalled and consulted on so far, but the challenge ahead will be avoiding damage to jobs and exports for little environmental gain.

'As always, New Zealand will need to carefully calibrate with what our trading partners are doing. If we act in isolation too fast, we could see industries close shop here and move to other countries with less strict rules.

'We would hate to see major export industries impacted in this way, especially as we rebuild our economy from the impacts of COVID-19.'

Disclaimer

PEPANZ - Petroleum Exploration and Production Association New Zealand published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 04:10:01 UTC
