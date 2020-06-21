Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PEPANZ Petroleum Exploration and Production Asso : Gas sector-led collaboration to provide better information on any gas outages

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/21/2020 | 05:52pm EDT

A new industry-led disclosure code for natural gas producers comes into effect today, aimed at increasing information and transparency around any gas outages.

The code was developed by the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ) and gas producers through an independently facilitated process. It provides for a public platform with information on unplanned and planned outages at gas production facilities and storage facilities in New Zealand.

'Natural gas is an extremely important energy source for New Zealand and it's important we have transparent information for users who rely on it,' says PEPANZ Chief Executive John Carnegie.

'The upstream industry has heard the call for greater information disclosure from gas users and the Government. All major producers will be bound by this disclosure code, which will help the wider energy sector understand the timing and impact of any outages.

'It's very pleasing to see the industry showing leadership and responding to the needs of users.'

The Government has also recently introduced the Gas (Information Disclosure and Penalties) Amendment Bill which provides regulation-making power to require information disclosure.

'PEPANZ supports this bill as related to outage disclosure, but we are confident that the industry-led code will mean regulatory interventions won't be needed.'

Background information:

*The full name of the code is the Upstream Gas Outage Information Disclosure Code 2020

*It has been acceded to by natural gas producers Beach Energy, Greymouth, OMV and Todd Energy as well as Flexgas which owns and operates the Ahuroa Gas Storage Facility.

*Information will be hosted on the website of industry regulator the Gas Industry Company at https://www.gasindustry.co.nz/industry-notifications/

-The code involves an independent review in six months' time to ensure it is fit for purpose.

Disclaimer

PEPANZ - Petroleum Exploration and Production Association New Zealand published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2020 21:51:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : Gas sector-led collaboration to provide better information on any gas outages
PU
02:57pItaly PM says budget deficit likely to rise further amid pandemic
RE
12:00pChanging of guard at top German court signals de-escalation for ECB
RE
11:39aCN Rail sees eastern network revival on supply chain diversity, ports
RE
10:31aUK to seek new powers to scrutinise foreign takeovers
RE
09:28aWomen's Job Losses From Pandemic Aren't Good for Economic Recovery
DJ
08:52aDUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY : Al Namoos service supports DEWA's efforts to make Dubai a global hub for investments
PU
08:37aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's progress on economic resumption on June 21
PU
08:16aStimulus Options Create Election-Season Quandary for Senate Republicans
DJ
07:28aU.S. farming body and Zambian firm partner aim to boost crop yields
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BDO UNIBANK, INC. : Wirecard's missing money didn't enter Philippine financial system, central bank says
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : Cash Remains King as Companies Close a Dismal Second Quarter
3MODERNA, INC. : EFFORTS FOR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE FOCUS ON VULNERABLE GROUP: Older Adults
4Lufthansa gears up for bailout showdown with investor
5SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : SALESFORCE COM : How One Restaurant Used Its Tech Stack and 3 Extra Feet of Kitchen Spa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group