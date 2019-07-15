Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PEPANZ Petroleum Exploration and Production Asso : ICCC report confirms importance of natural gas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

The importance of natural gas in keeping power prices down and reducing emissions has been confirmed by the Government's Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), says the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ).

'The ICCC's report concludes that moving away from natural gas and to 100% renewable electricity would be enormously costly to New Zealand households and for little environmental gain,' says PEPANZ CEO Cameron Madgwick.

'Natural gas supports and enables renewable energy by keeping electricity prices much lower than would otherwise be the case. This is especially important when demand is high and other sources can't keep up.

'A 100% target could see a 14% increase in retail electricity prices for households, 29% for commercial and 39% for industrial users.

'The report warns that 'increased retail electricity prices will disproportionately impact low-income households, including Māori and Pasifika households.'

'Natural gas can also help lower emissions by encouraging industrial users to switch away from coal to electricity - a win-win outcome.

'We strongly support the focus on lowering New Zealand's emissions in the least painful way to New Zealanders, and clearly natural gas needs to be a part of the solution.'

Disclaimer

PEPANZ - Petroleum Exploration and Production Association New Zealand published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 01:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06pFacebook vows Libra currency will wait for approval as U.S. airs worries
RE
10:06pU.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plans to appeal
RE
10:00pPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : ICCC report confirms importance of natural gas
PU
09:31pAsian shares tick up, U.S. data, earnings in focus ahead of Fed
RE
09:30pJapan trade minister blasts South Korea for 'mistaken' explanation after bilateral meeting
RE
09:21pChina's Jan-June fiscal revenues +3.4% year-on-year - finance ministry
RE
09:17pCORRECT : New Zealand Consumer Prices Solid in 2Q
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pMnuchin Says Agreement Close With Congressional Leaders on Debt Ceiling -- 3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
2AMS does not see 'sufficient basis' for continuing takeover talks with Osram
3NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC : NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
4Oil down for a second day as U.S Gulf of Mexico output returns
5OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Oil Search Revises Annual Capex Target -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About