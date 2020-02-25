Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PEPANZ Petroleum Exploration and Production Asso : New survey shows increased support for New Zealand's oil and gas industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:38pm EST

The public's view towards New Zealand's oil and gas industry has markedly improved over the last two years, according to the latest survey on behalf of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ)

The UMR survey of 1,177 respondents was conducted in late 2019 and follows a similar survey in December 2017. Some of the key findings include:

- More people now have a favourable view of the industry (21%) compared to unfavourable (20%) with 46% neutral.

- A major decline in people with an unfavourable view of the industry (down from 32% to 20%)

- 65% agree it is better to produce natural gas here in New Zealand rather than import it.

'It's pleasing to see increasing support with less than a fifth having an unfavourable view,' says PEPANZ CEO John Carnegie.

'It shows that sensible New Zealanders recognise the important role oil and natural gas play in our economy and society.

'The majority of respondents agree with the economic benefits of oil and natural gas, and its importance to households and businesses.

'Our educational website Energy Mix, the social media campaign Energy Voices and our publications are all part of this effort and its pleasing to see them having an impact.

'A challenge for us is to keep explaining how our industry is part of the solution in our transition to a lower emissions world. This is especially the case for natural gas which is replacing higher-emitting energy sources around the world.

'Natural gas also enables renewable electricity by providing a crucial and cost-effective back-up. We are world leaders in electricity with 84% coming from renewable sources, but to increase this we'll need more natural gas.'

A full copy of the survey results is available at https://www.pepanz.com/oil-and-gas-new-zealand/public-opinion-on-oil-and-gas/.

Disclaimer

PEPANZ - Petroleum Exploration and Production Association New Zealand published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 02:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:27pHong Kong unveils $15 billion in relief against coronavirus, protests
RE
10:27pHong Kong forecasts average growth rate of 2.8% from 2021-2024
RE
10:08pHong Kong government to announce handouts of HK$10,000 to every permanent resident in budget - South China Morning Post
RE
10:06pBrexit Britain must avoid 'morally bankrupt' trade deals - farmers' union
RE
10:02pMARC BENIOFF : Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief
RE
09:48pEU foresees 'very hard' talks with UK on future ties, warns on Irish border
RE
09:48pWho are the key people in Britain's trade talks?
RE
09:48pPost-Brexit Britain starts search for new global role
RE
09:38pPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : New survey shows increased support for New Zealand's oil and gas industry
PU
09:35pOil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
4DENTSU GROUP INC. : DENTSU : shares slide to 7 year lows on Olympics cancellation fears
5CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : 4Q Net Profit Surged

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group