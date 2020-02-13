Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

PEPTONIC Medical : Shijiazhuang Yuanjia Biotechnology Co. Ltd. to start pre-launch promotion of Peptonic Medical's VagiVital ® in China during Q2

02/13/2020 | 03:17pm EST

Peptonic Medical (publ) ('Peptonic' or 'Company') today announced that it has received a purchase order from its Chinese partner Shijiazhuang Yuanjia Biotechnology Co. Ltd. ('Yuanjia Bio') for 53,000 units of VagiVital® for delivery in May 2020. The Products are to be used for collecting user experience data and for building brand awareness among gynaecologists and gynaecology clinics across the country. The Products will be distributed and sold via Yuanjia Bio's extensive distribution network and on-line via the local VagiVital® webshop (www.vagivial.cn).

- We are pleased to note the high level activity of Yuanjia Bio to start building awareness of VagiVital® in preparation of the full commercial launch, says Dr Johan Inborr, CEO of Peptonic Medical. The pre-launch promotion and sale of VagiVital® is a smart way of introducing the Product in the market.

Through its market research in China, Yuanjia Bio has identified four primary target patient groups for VagiVital®, including e.g. menopausal and post-partum (nursing) women, with a total number of approximately 415 million women. China's so called 'gyneacological inflammatory market' was estimated to reach 26.9 billion yuan (approx. 3.5 billion Euro) in sales in 2018. Between 2013 and 2017, this market grew at a rate of 7.6 percent annually.

For more information, please contact;
Johan Inborr, CEO
Mobile: +46 708 853 893
E-mail: johan.inborr@peptonicmedical.se

This information is information that Peptonic Medical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13th February 2020.

About VagiVital®

VagiVital®is a patent pending hormone free self-care product for the treatment of vaginal atrophy and vaginal dryness. The product has been tested in randomised clinical studies (vaginal atrophy) with very positive results both for objective (vaginal pH and proportion of superficial cells in the vaginal mucosa) and subjective (most bothersome symptoms, such as vaginal dryness, vaginal irritation/itching, dyspareunia and dysuria) parameters. The magnitude of symptom relief is on par with that demonstrated with e.g. prescription estrogen based products on the market today. It was very well tolerated and caused no serious adverse effects.

VagiVital® was launched in Sweden as a non-prescription self-care product in July 2018 and has since then also been launched in Finland, Denmark, Norway and the United Kingdom (see www.vagivital.com).

About Peptonic Medical

Peptonic Medical is an innovative Swedish medical development company. Its vision is to offer safe and effective treatments and relief for women specific diseases and medical conditions.

VagiVital®is a registered trademark of Peptonic Medical. The product is hormone free and is being commercialised for the non-prescription use for the treatment of vaginal atrophy (VA) and vaginal dryness. The pipeline of Peptonic Medical also holds Vagitocin®, which is an oxytocin-based vaginal gel for the treatment of VA. This product candidate is in clinical development phase 2. The development of Vagitocin® is on hold pending additional data on i.a. the mechanism of action.

Since July 2014, the Peptonic Medical share has been traded on the Spotlight Stock Exchange (www.spotlightstockmarket.com, ticker: PMED) in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information:www.peptonicmedical.com

About Shijiazhuang Yuanjia Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Yuanjia Biotechnology Co. Ltd. ('Yuanjia Bio') is an international pharmaceutical company established in the Chinese market. The mission of the company to introduce medicinal products, which have been approved in the EU or USA, to China.

The management of Yuanjia Bio is from the senior management team of Jiangxi Jiminkexin - one of the top ten pharmaceutical companies in China. Yuanjia Bio has its own professional and experienced clinical and registration team, and it has a good working relationship with the National Drug Evaluation Center and the Registration Division of the National Medicinal Products Agency (formerly CFDA). Yuanjia Bio has an excellent marketing and sales network in China. The sales network covers all provinces and regions in the country, covering more than 2,000 hospitals. The sales organization is very experienced, and it has an excellent track record in building blockbuster products (more than 1 billion RMB of annual sales). Yuanjia Bio's core management team has experience from many cases of successfully introducing overseas products to the Chinese market. Furthermore, it has valuable experience from overseas collaborations, such as the licensing agreement with LIDDS AB (Upsala, Sweden) in the field of prostate cancer in 2017.

Disclaimer

PEPTONIC Medical AB published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 20:16:11 UTC
