PES Party of European Socialists : 18/06/2019 The PES strongly condemns Turkish gas exploration in Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone

The PES denounces attempts by Turkey to begin gas exploration in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone.

European socialists and democrats call on Turkey to respect and recognise the sovereign rights of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with EU and international law.

PES President Sergei Stanishev said:

'The actions of the Turkish government in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea put at risk the stability of the area. The PES recalls Turkey's obligations to respect international law and to uphold good neighbourly relations with surrounding states.'

The PES stands in solidarity with, and reiterates its support for, Cyprus. We completely denounce Turkey's decision to disregard the territorial integrity of Cypriot by commencing exploration in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone.