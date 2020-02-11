Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PET Packaging Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Adoption of PET Packaging Bottles in the Alcoholic Beverage Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 07:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the PET packaging market and it is poised to grow by USD 12.07 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211006019/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the PET packaging market from 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a new market research report on the PET packaging market from 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing adoption of PET packaging bottles in the alcoholic beverage industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatility in raw material prices might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

PET Packaging Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

PET Packaging Market is segmented as below:

End-user

  • Beverages industry
  • Household goods sector
  • Food industry
  • Pharmaceutical industry

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30710

PET Packaging Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our PET packaging market report covers the following areas:

  • PET Packaging Market Size
  • PET Packaging Market Trends
  • PET Packaging Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing popularity of lightweight packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the PET packaging market growth during the next few years.

PET Packaging Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the PET packaging market, including some of the vendors such as Amcor, Gerresheimer, RPC Group, Silgan Holdings and Tetra Laval International. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the PET packaging market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

PET Packaging Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist PET packaging market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the PET packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the PET packaging market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of PET packaging market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Choice
PU
07:24pCASSINI RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
07:24pCAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
07:19pASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Acquisition of Park Tower in Downtown Sacramento, Callifornia in United States
PU
07:19pGradual moderation of economic growth expected in 2020 and 2021 – Central Bank
PU
07:19pHOPSON DEVELOPMENT : Inside information - proposed issue of u.s. dollar denominated senior notes to be guaranteed by the company
PU
07:19pPLACEMENTS : :Launch of Private Placement to Raise Gross Proceeds of No Less than US$100.0 Million
PU
07:17pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors It is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ)
BU
07:15pSoftBank shares untraded with glut of buy orders after T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval
RE
07:14pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Telenav, Inc. Investors (TNAV)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei
2Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought
3LYFT, INC. : Lyft forecasts slower growth in 2020, leaves target profit date unchanged
4APPLE INC. : FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
5MASCO CORPORATION : MASCO : Q4 2019 Transcript

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group