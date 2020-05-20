Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PET stock price surged: Petrosetco's plan of buying 3 million treasury stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 05:09am EDT

Petrovietnam General Services Joint Stock Corporation (Petrosetco - PET stock code) announced a plan to buy treasury stocks.

Accordingly, Petrosetco registered to buy 3 million shares as treasury stocks to stabilize the market price. The capital source is taken from the Investment and development fund of the company. The transaction is expected to be conducted from May 27 to June 26, 2020. The stock price is based on HoSE's valuation but does not exceed VND 17,000/share.

Currently, Petrosetco has more than 1.59 million treasury stocks. They were bought nearly 2 years ago, from June 26 to July 25, 2018. At that time, Petrosetco registered to buy 3 million treasury stocks; however, by the end of the period, the company could only buy more than 1.59 million shares with the average price of VND 9,163/share. The capital source is taken from the undistributed after-tax profit of the company.

Because of the general effect of the Covid-19 outbreak, PET stocks price has plummeted to the bottom of many years, breaking the bottom VND 6,500/share (closing session March 30 and 31, 2020).

However, after that, PET recovered strongly despite the unpredictable movements of world oil prices. 19May 2020, PET surged to VND 8,200/share - rising by 27% from the recent lowest point, and even increased by nearly 8% compared to the figure at the beginning of 2020.

By the business results 2019, Petrosetco reached 10,008 billion VND in revenue, dropping by 9.8% over the same period while profit after tax reached more than 127 billion VND, dropping 2% compared to 2018. The undistributed after-tax profit of Petrosetco reached nearly VND 158 billion in 2019. The audited single financial statements 2019 recorded 77 billion VND net profit, increasing the undistributed after-tax profit to over VND 123 billion VND.

CafeF/Nhipsongkinhte

Disclaimer

PETROSETCO - PetroVietnam General Services Joint Stock Corporation published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 09:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:44aKB FINANCIAL : Separate Review Report 1st Quarter 2020
PU
05:44aANTALIS : 2019 full-year results presentation20/05/2020 - PDF - 2.51 Mo
PU
05:44aApril 30, 2020
PU
05:44aGLOBALDATA : COVID-19 most mentioned topic among CEO discussions on Twitter during Q1 2020, says GlobalData
PU
05:42aPEUGEOT : The Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Peugeot S.A. Will Be Held on June 25, 2020 Behind Closed Doors
BU
05:41aMOODY : Lægernes Pension Selects Moody's Analytics for Solvency II Liability Valuation and Scenario Analysis
BU
05:40aRENK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:39aDollar weakening as optimism remains in markets
PU
05:39aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : Decisions of the General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05:39aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : . Reddy's Q4 & FY20 Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
5DP AIRCRAFT I LIMITED : DP AIRCRAFT I : Norwegian Air gets $271 million state-backed loan after debt restructu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group