Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PETA People for Ethical Treatment of Animals : Notorious Operator of The Farm at Walnut Creek to Pay $20,000 Federal Penalty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 04:18am EDT

The Farm at Walnut Creek Exhibitor Settles Over 70 Alleged Animal-Welfare Violations

For Immediate Release:
April 10, 2019

Contact:
David Perle 202-483-7382

Sugarcreek, Ohio - PETA has learned that notorious animal exhibitor Henry Hampton has agreed to pay $20,000 to settle the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) administrative lawsuit alleging more than 70 violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act (AWA) between October 2013 and December 2017 at Hampton's two facilities, The Farm at Walnut Creek in Sugarcreek and Lazy 5 Ranch in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The USDA's complaint, made in September 2018, followed a PETA lawsuit filed in May 2018 challenging the agency's unlawful automatic renewal of Hampton's AWA license despite his long list of violations of the act. After years of pressure from PETA, the USDA is now considering following the law and ending its automatic license renewal for facilities such as Hampton's.

The USDA's complaint details Hampton's repeated violations of the AWA, including for allowing dangerous unsupervised public contact with animals and authorizing the use of a tranquilizing drug that has no pain-relieving properties and can cause distress, paralyze respiratory muscles, and impede animals' breathing, sometimes causing them to die of suffocation while fully conscious but immobilized.

Violations at The Farm at Walnut Creek that were identified in the USDA's complaint include failing to provide sheep and goats with adequate veterinary care. One sheep had a pink mass protruding from her vulva, a ram had a golf ball-size mass on his chest that had a creamy discharge, and multiple sheep and goats were limping. Other citations include for failing to provide goats, sheep, zebu, lemurs, kangaroos, and other animals with access to potable water on multiple occasions.

PETA-whose motto reads, in part, that 'animals are not ours to use for entertainment'-opposes speciesism, which is a human-supremacist worldview.

For more information, please visit PETA.org.

Disclaimer

PETA - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48aGrowth worries gnaw at stocks, sterling unmoved on Brexit delay
RE
04:43aEurozone Inflation to Be Weaker Than Expected in 2019, 2020 -ECB Survey
DJ
04:39aGlobal Stocks Slip After Fed Signals Caution
DJ
04:33aAs Brexit looms, Dutch markets regulator issues 40 new licences
RE
04:28aChina, U.S. Make Progress the Latest Round of Trade Talks
DJ
04:25aKenyan shilling weakens due to importer demand, excess liquidity
RE
04:21aChina says discussed remaining issues with U.S. trade negotiators
RE
04:21aAs end looms for coal, German mining region shifts right
RE
04:19aChina receives request for review of anti-dumping tariffs on U.S. distillers grains
RE
04:18aIPAA INDEPENDENT PETROLEUM ASSOCIATION OF AMERIC : Supports President's Energy Infrastructure Executive Order
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIVIOR : Indivior shares plummet, Reckitt hurt on U.S. charges over opioid prescriptions
2G4S : G4S : soars as Canada's Garda World Security considers bid
3ASML HOLDING : ASML : falls victim to corporate theft, plays down impact
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Sandoz drives differentiated portfolio with deal to commercialize new treatment for Opio..
5LYFT INC : Uber Pursues Lower Valuation After Lyft -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About