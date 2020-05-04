Log in
PETRONAS Petroliam Nasional Berhad : Announces Two Deepwater Oil Discoveries In The Salina Basin, Offshore Mexico

05/04/2020 | 10:14pm EDT
Kuala Lumpur, 5 May 2020 - PETRONAS through its subsidiary, PC Carigali Mexico Operations S.A. de C.V. (PCCMO) announced two deepwater oil discoveries in Mexico from the Polok-1 and Chinwol-1 exploration wells in Block 29, located in the Salina Basin, offshore Mexico.
The Polok-1 well was safely drilled to a depth of 2,620 metres and encountered 200 metres of net oil pay in Lower Miocene deep marine clastic reservoirs. Meanwhile, the Chinwol-1 well, located 12 kilometres from Polok-1, was drilled to a depth of 1,850 metres and encountered net oil pay of 150 metres in the lower Pliocene formation. Drilling of the Polok-1 exploration well had commenced from 29 February 2020, consecutively followed by the drilling of the Chinwol-1 well.
PETRONAS Vice President of Exploration, Upstream, Emeliana Rice-Oxley said: 'We are thrilled about the two discoveries which prove our continued focus in pursuing opportunities to grow our resources and reserves portfolio in Mexico's prolific basins. Together with our partners, we look forward to further assessing the data to determine the commercial potential of these discoveries.'
'These two discoveries together with the oil discovery in the Monument exploration well, offshore United States Gulf of Mexico last month, marks three successful discoveries in a row, a significant milestone for PETRONAS and its ventures in the Americas,' she added.
The Polok-1 and Chinwol-1 wells are located in water depths of 584 metres and 464 metres, respectively, approximately 75 kilometres northwest off the coast of Tabasco. Block 29 is operated by Repsol Exploración Mexico S.A. de C.V. with a 30% working interest, while PCCMO holds 28.33%, Wintershall Dea holds 25% and PTTEP Mexico E&P Limited, S. de R.L. de C.V. holds the remaining 16.67%.
PETRONAS through its subsidiary, PCCMO, currently holds interest in 10 exploration blocks across Mexico's three main basins, with a total area of approximately 22,000 square kilometres, of which PCCMO is the operator in five of the blocks.
Issued by
Media Engagement
Group Strategic Communications
PETRONAS

Disclaimer

PETRONAS - Petroliam Nasional Berhad published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 02:13:06 UTC
