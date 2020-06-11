PETRONAS Petroliam Nasional Berhad : Dagangan Achieved Robust Performance In 2019, On Solid Footing To Navigate Through A Challenging 2020

Kuala Lumpur, 10 June 2020 - PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) closed 2019 with a commendable performance, achieving a Profit Before Tax of RM1,128.9 million and increasing its sales volume by 5% to 15.6 billion litres as compared to the previous financial year. Despite a challenging operating environment, PDB managed to sustain its growth trajectory, a clear demonstration of the Company's resilience in navigating through market adversities.



In keeping with the robust financial results for 2019, PDB had declared and paid a total dividend of 85 sen per ordinary share for the year 2019 representing a payout ratio of 104%.



The Company held its 38th Annual General Meeting on 10th June in a virtual setting, chaired by PDB's Chairman, Datuk Md Arif Mahmood, who is also PETRONAS' Executive Vice President & CEO Downstream, accompanied by PDB's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Azrul Osman Rani and PDB's Chief Financial Officer, Farzlina Ahmad Murad.



