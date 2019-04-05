PETRONAS Petroliam Nasional Berhad : MESRA BONANZA RETURNS WITH OVER RM1.7 MILLION CASH PRIZES

- PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (PDB) today brings back the highly successful and much anticipated Mesra Bonanza Campaign, offering over RM1.7 million in cash and over RM2 million worth of Mesra points for over 10,000 winners. The Campaign, which runs from 5 April 2019 until 31 January 2020, is opened exclusively for PETRONAS' Kad Mesra members only.

Once every two months, three grand prize winners will take home RM100,000 cash each, while 14 winners will be rewarded with RM3,000 cash each. Additionally, on a monthly basis, over 1,000 winners will be rewarded with 20,000 Mesra points (equivalent to RM200).

Speaking about the campaign, PDB's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dato' Sri Syed Zainal Abidin said, 'The Mesra Bonanza campaign is back by popular demand. Following last year's success and feedback from our customers, we have made some changes to the campaign where we do away with a variety of prizes such as holiday trips, scooters and gadgets, and focused solely on cash prize and Mesra points, in line with what our customers want.'

'We hope to deliver a more seamless experience in this second edition of Mesra Bonanza where customers only need to fuel up and swipe their Kad Mesra in order to participate and be in the running to win these prizes,' he added.

The Campaign's joining instructions remain simple, where customers only need to spend a minimum of RM30 on fuel or Kedai Mesra items to be in the running for the monthly prizes. For the cash prizes that will be awarded every 2 months, customers need to spend a cumulative of RM500 within a period of two months.

Payments can be made via cash, credit/debit card, PETRONAS Gift Card or Setel - the first e-payment solution for fuel purchases directly from mobile devices - and customers are required to swipe their Kad Mesra with each transaction. For Setel users, this will be updated automatically if the Kad Mesra is linked to the Setel account.

Kad Mesra membership registration is free and can be made at any of its over 1,000 PETRONAS stations nationwide, via virtual Kad Mesra in Setel or through online application via www.mymesra.com.my.

Kad Mesra members also get to enjoy 3X Mesra points for every litre fuel. This is currently the highest being offered in the fuel retail industry, allowing customers to earn and redeem their points faster. Additionally, customers get to enjoy a frictionless driving experience when they fuel up the new PETRONAS Primax 95 with Pro-Drive, which has proven to deliver a smoother, more responsive and efficient drive.

For more details about the Mesra Bonanza campaign, logon to www.mymesra.com.my.