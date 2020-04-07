Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PETRONAS Petroliam Nasional Berhad : Makes Oil Discovery In The US Gulf of Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 01:33am EDT
Kuala Lumpur, 6 April 2020 - PETRONAS' subsidiary, Progress Resources USA Ltd. (PRUL) together with its partners today, announced an oil discovery in the Monument exploration well, offshore United States (US) Gulf of Mexico.
The discovery marks a significant milestone for PETRONAS in strengthening and developing PETRONAS' ventures in the Americas, as it diversifies and expands its oil and gas business portfolio in the US and offshore US Gulf of Mexico.
The ultra-deepwater Monument exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 10,164 metres and encountered approximately 60 metres of net oil-bearing sands in the Lower Wilcox of Paleogene sandstone. With the discovery, further appraisal works are required to determine the full potential of the oil accumulation.
PETRONAS Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Officer of Upstream, Adif Zulkifli said, 'The discovery in the US Gulf of Mexico is an encouraging development for PETRONAS as we continue to pursue opportunities beyond Malaysia. It is in line with PETRONAS' three-pronged growth strategy to expand our core oil and gas business by growing our resource base.'
'This is the company's first entry and discovery into oil and gas operations in the US Gulf of Mexico. We will continue to explore opportunities in the Americas region and strengthen the sustainability of our global portfolio,' he added.
The Monument exploration well is located in the central US Gulf of Mexico. It is operated by Equinor Gulf of Mexico LLC with a 50% working interest while PRUL holds 30% and Repsol E&P USA Inc. holds the remaining 20%.The Monument exploration well is located in the central US Gulf of Mexico. It is operated by Equinor Gulf of Mexico LLC with a 50% working interest while PRUL holds 30% and Repsol E&P USA Inc. holds the remaining 20%.
Issued by
Media Engagement
Group Strategic Communications
PETRONAS
For media enquiries, please contact:
Nursyazlin Shamsulbahas: +603 2392 4966 | nursyazlin.shamsulb@petronas.com

Disclaimer

PETRONAS - Petroliam Nasional Berhad published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 05:32:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54aRush for masks, toilet paper slows Japan's household spending decline
RE
01:48aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : World Health Day 2020
PU
01:42aG20 energy ministers to hold video conference on Friday - document
RE
01:33aPETRONAS PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD : Makes Oil Discovery In The US Gulf of Mexico
PU
01:28aSGS : Malaysia Proposes to Regulate Metals in Ceramic Cooking Wares
PU
01:23aOil rises 3% on hopes for output cut as coronavirus ravages demand
RE
01:23aIndia will allow some exports of anti-malaria drug after Trump appeal
RE
01:21aJapan's coincident index inches up in February
RE
01:19aJapan households gloomiest on outlook since 2008 - BOJ survey
RE
01:18aReaction as UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
23M COMPANY : 3M : Trump Administration Orders 167 Million Face Masks From 3M for Coronavirus Pandemic -- 3rd U..
3ALCON INC. : ALCON : Provides Update on COVID-19
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : Samsung Electronics beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from coronaviru..
5CRÉDIT AGRICOLE : CREDIT AGRICOLE : France's Thales withdraws final dividend, suspends outlook
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group