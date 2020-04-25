PETRONAS Petroliam Nasional Berhad : Refutes Claims By The New Staits Times That It "Deactivated 14 Oil Rigs" & Has "Shut Down" 14 Projects Amid Low Oil Prices

Kuala Lumpur, 25 April 2020 - PETRONAS refutes the allegations in news reports published in the New Straits Times dated 24 April 2020, regarding the deactivation of 14 PETRONAS oil rigs as reported in its print version, and the shutting down of 14 projects as reported in its electronic version.

PETRONAS would like to clarify that the Company has not shut down any of its rigs, offshore Malaysia, other than those concluding their drilling campaigns or are under temporary suspensions due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. As at the date of this Release, 18 rigs are in operation within Malaysia waters.

PETRONAS also wishes to clarify that there was temporary suspension of projects at some worksites due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) implemented by the Government. Currently, most of these projects have either resumed their work activities or will be resuming soon upon securing the necessary approval from the Government.



PETRONAS is striving to minimise the impact to its planned domestic CAPEX programme in the face of the current challenges. However, we do expect that some projects will be naturally delayed due to the prolonged lockdowns implemented globally and the MCO in Malaysia, and further disruptions anticipated to the global supply chain.

