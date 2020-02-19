Log in
PETRONAS' Second Floating LNG Vessel Sets Sail From South Korea On Its Maiden Voyage To Malaysia

02/19/2020 | 03:35am EST
SOUTH KOREA, 19 February 2020 - PETRONAS' second floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel, PFLNG Dua, has set sail to Rotan Gas Field, 140km offshore Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The 1,840 nautical mile journey will take approximately two weeks to complete.
Upon arrival at the Rotan Gas Field, PFLNG Dua will commence its installation, hook-up and commissioning with the Ready-for-Start-Up (RFSU) date earmarked for mid-2020 and Provisional Acceptance (PA) of the PFLNG Dua by the end of this year.
For the last two years, a dedicated team has been working on the operational readiness for PFLNG Dua to ensure the necessary operating permits are procured on time and the preparation of the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) procedures, to warrant a seamless transition between the project and operations phase.
The PFLNG Dua can produce 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum and will be one of the world's first floating deep-water LNG vessels capable of reaching remote, stranded and marginal gas reserves, located up to 1,500 meters water depth.
Commenting on the sail-away, PETRONAS Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Gas & New Energy, Adnan Zainal Abidin said, 'With the PFLNG Dua, PETRONAS continues to demonstrate its commitment as a progressive energy and solutions partner by sustainably building its business portfolio. With its ability to reach remote deep-water gas reserves, the PFLNG Dua essentially opens up a new source of supply for cleaner energy in meeting the growing global demand.'
The PFLNG Dua was successfully delivered by PETRONAS together with its partners, JGC Corporation and Samsung Heavy Industries, the consortium responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the floating LNG facility.
In November 2019, the PFLNG Dua was officially named by its Lady Sponsor, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, wife of the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
Established in 1974, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) is Malaysia's fully integrated oil and gas multinational ranked among the largest corporations on FORTUNE Global 500®. As an integrated global LNG producer with over 35 years of experience, PETRONAS provides an uninterrupted supply of LNG to more than 25 countries around the world. PETRONAS has safely delivered more than 12,000 cargoes globally, sourced from its portfolio of facilities located in Malaysia, Egypt and Australia. With the PFLNG Dua, PETRONAS is the first global energy player to own and operate two floating LNG vessels, with the PFLNG Satu being in operation since 2017.
Issued by
Media Engagement
Group Strategic Communications
PETRONAS

Disclaimer

PETRONAS - Petroliam Nasional Berhad published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:32:14 UTC
