PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ carries out a new reduction in the price of gasoline, diesel and residuals

PETROPERU unveiled a further reduction in the price of diesel, gasoline and waste that it sells wholesale throughout the country. The price of B5 S50 diesel had a reduction of 0.35 soles/gallon, while gasoline and residuals decreased 0.25 soles/gallon.

As announced at the time, PETROPERU has been gradually moving the drop in international oil and fuel prices to the local market, as it has been reducing its inventories (fuels), which were purchased at prices higher than the current one. The updated price list can be consulted at the following link:

https://www.petroperu.com.pe/productos/lista-de-precios-en-nuestras-plantas/

To date, the cumulative reduction in B5 S50 diesel is 2.36 soles/gallon, taking into account the decreases made between January and the first days of June. The current price is 8.69 soles/gallon, for vehicular and industrial use (including taxes). In the same period, Gasohol 90 has had a cumulative reduction of 1.73 soles/gallon, which to date has been sold at 8.91 soles/gallon (including taxes).

LPG distribution

PETROPERU specified that the price of LPG that it sells in Callao, as a wholesale distributor, is determined based on the update of the price list of its local supplier (Pluspetrol), which in the last two weeks.