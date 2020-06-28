Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERÚ carries out a new reduction in the price of gasoline, diesel and residuals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 07:19am EDT

PETROPERU unveiled a further reduction in the price of diesel, gasoline and waste that it sells wholesale throughout the country. The price of B5 S50 diesel had a reduction of 0.35 soles/gallon, while gasoline and residuals decreased 0.25 soles/gallon.

As announced at the time, PETROPERU has been gradually moving the drop in international oil and fuel prices to the local market, as it has been reducing its inventories (fuels), which were purchased at prices higher than the current one. The updated price list can be consulted at the following link:

https://www.petroperu.com.pe/productos/lista-de-precios-en-nuestras-plantas/

To date, the cumulative reduction in B5 S50 diesel is 2.36 soles/gallon, taking into account the decreases made between January and the first days of June. The current price is 8.69 soles/gallon, for vehicular and industrial use (including taxes). In the same period, Gasohol 90 has had a cumulative reduction of 1.73 soles/gallon, which to date has been sold at 8.91 soles/gallon (including taxes).

LPG distribution

PETROPERU specified that the price of LPG that it sells in Callao, as a wholesale distributor, is determined based on the update of the price list of its local supplier (Pluspetrol), which in the last two weeks.

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2020 11:18:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:14aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF MACEDONIA : Një përfaqësues i vendit tonë përsëri nënkampion evropian i Kuizit Evropian të Parasë
PU
07:59aBANK OF ISRAEL : The public's financial assets portfolio in the first quarter of 2020
PU
07:24aBANK OF ISRAEL : The corona crisis led to an unprecedented 1.8 percent decline in the Composite State of the Economy Index for May 2020, and to anomalous downward revisions for previous months
PU
07:19aPortugal PM backs Spain's Calvino as candidate to head Eurogroup
RE
07:19aPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE : PETROPERÚ carries out a new reduction in the price of gasoline, diesel and residuals
PU
06:50aChina central bank says economy faces risks from global pandemic, efforts against domestic resurgence
RE
06:31aChina's state planner extends power price cut to boost economy
RE
06:24aChina industrial firms' May profits post first monthly rise in six months
RE
06:04aBANK OF ISRAEL : Check
PU
05:32aNo need to have all-encompassing trade deal with UK initially - U.S. housing secretary
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Under Armour to discontinue record apparel partnership with UCLA
2CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : China's big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 air..
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Spanish airline Iberia will downs..
4AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Travel Bans Take Shine Off Banks' Premium Rewards Cards
5RICE : Philippines drops multinational rice purchase as Vietnam resumes exports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group