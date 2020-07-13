PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU notifies the Talara provincial council about the restart of the PMRT

State oil company ratified strict compliance with the sanitary protocols that are implemented for the resumption of construction works for the new Talara Refinery.

PETROPERU informed the Talara Provincial Council Plenary about the next gradual and progressive restart of construction activities in the Talara Refinery Modernization Project (PMRT), after the plans for surveillance, prevention and control of COVID-19 have been approved, Registered by PETROPERU and its main contractors, in the Integrated System for COVID-19 (SISCOVID-19) of the Ministry of Health (MINSA). He also provided details on the construction of the Modular Hospital for the care of patients COVID-19 in the city.





The Manager of the Talara Refinery Project, Jorge Alméstar Mauricio, reported that in compliance with the provisions of Ministerial Resolution No. 239-2020 of MINSA, the PETROPERU surveillance plan contemplates the gradual reactivation of construction activities that, for the months of June and July, will mean the incorporation of up to a maximum of 40% of the total personnel that existed before the start of the State of National Emergency.





In this way, he indicated that it is expected to have 2,400 people on site, who will make their return gradually. For the subsequent months, the number of personnel who reenter will be determined after a rigorous analysis of the first stage; However, it was clear in pointing out the low probability of gathering this year the same number of workers that were before the pandemic, which numbered around 9,000 people.





He explained that, prior to the start of work, all staff will go through a COVID-19 discard test, which will be performed at accredited health centers. Likewise, all must fill out an affidavit of symptoms that will serve as the basis for permanent medical surveillance and must be updated by the worker every 14 days.





As part of the measures implemented on site, cleaning and disinfection work is carried out in the work areas, in which the capacity has been reduced to ensure social distancing and handwashing stations have been implemented for personal cleaning, the same that must permanently wear a mask and protective glasses and others that must be determined by the health personnel of your employer.





He pointed out that permanent surveillance on site will allow suspicious cases to be identified to act immediately and, if a positive case arises, it will be evaluated by medical personnel, applying the health protocols established in Ministerial Resolution No. 239-2020 of MINSA.





Hospital donation





Regarding the donation of the Modular Hospital, PETROPERU informed that it will allow specialized care to be given to mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 patients, which will be implemented in an area of approximately 450 square meters, on the esplanade of the Talara II Hospital in ESSALUD.





In the first stage, which will end at the end of July, the care of 30 hospital beds for moderate patients COVID-19 will begin and, in a second stage, it will be completed with the equipment of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) , which will have 15 beds duly implemented for the care of seriously ill patients, which will be operational at the end of August, with modern medical equipment that includes lung ventilators, automatic defibrillators, electrocardiographs, a central monitor for multiple beds and LED screens to visualize signs. vital of the patients, among others.





The administration of this establishment, which will have a useful life of 15 years, will be in charge of ESSALUD, an institution that has guaranteed the provision of health professionals and medicines, as well as universal care (insured and uninsured) during and after the pandemic.









