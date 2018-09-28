Log in
PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU opened Afroperu photographic exhibition

09/28/2018 | 08:37pm CEST

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Petroperu.

A significant group of visitors attended the opening of the exhibition 'Afroperú', held yesterday in the art room of PETROPERU. The exhibition includes a set of portraits made by renowned photographer Kike Arnal in diverse afro-descendant communities in our country.

The artist illustrates the daily life of his environment and allows the viewer to learn more about the trades and expectations of each of them. It also highlights the diversity that exists in Peru today.

Beatriz Alva Hart, Communications and Social Communication Manager of PETROPERU, highlighted the importance of Afro-Peruvian culture in our country, 'The Company demonstrates its commitment to Afro-Peruvian populations by directing its actions in the promotion of diversity in line with our cultural policy', pointed out

For its part, Elena Burga Cabrera, Vice Minister of Interculturality of the Ministry of Culture noted that from its sector seeks to make visible the cultural contributions of the Afro-Peruvian population, 'The photographic exhibition allows showing the immense value of Afro-Peruvian culture in our country,' he said.

In this way, PETROPERU reaffirms once again its support for culture as one of the most important factors for the country to achieve full development, with equal opportunities for all its citizens. This contribution makes its part to generate new senses of community and democratization to the access of the existing cultural production.

KIKE ARNAL

Kike Arnal has covered stories throughout America, the Middle East, Asia and Europe. His photographs have been highlighted in publications such as The New York Times, Life and National Geographic, among others. He has directed and produced documentary videos for Discovery Channel and has published several photography books.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until October 27, in the Art Room of the PETROPERU Cultural Center, located at Av. Canaval Moreyra 150, San Isidro. Visiting hours are from Monday to Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ADMISSION IS FREE.

NP-204

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 18:36:09 UTC
