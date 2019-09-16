PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU presents Sustainability report 2018

PETROPERU launched its seventh Sustainability Report, online version, which was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, thus aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Sustainability Report was subject to a rigorous process of external assurance by the SGS company, with recognized international experience, which verified the reliability, quality and commitment of PETROPERU with the continuous improvement of its operations through an integrated approach of responsibility Environmental, social and economic.

In recent months, the state oil company has achieved important milestones, such as the Corporate Certification of the Integrated Management System (ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007), granted by the SGS certification company, being the first Peruvian company in the hydrocarbons sector to be certified in a corporate manner in an integrated system under the new versions. Likewise, PETROPERU nationwide has provided support to more than half a million people from neighboring communities to its operations, through lines of action and social responsibility programs.

Within its Good Corporate Governance policies, it also implemented the Integrity System, in order to generate mechanisms for the detection and timely resolution of situations of conflicts of interest, fraud and corruption. The result was to significantly improve their position in the ranking of the 100 most respected companies in the country, according to the prestigious MERCO corporate reputation index. Likewise, the state oil company is in the first place in the ranking of the largest companies in the country, according to América Economía magazine.

In this way, PETROPERU reaffirms its permanent purpose of consolidating and strengthening its corporate strategies for sustainability and operational excellence, working for sustainable development.

The 2018 Sustainability Report can be downloaded here:

NP-212