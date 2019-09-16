Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU presents Sustainability report 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

PETROPERU launched its seventh Sustainability Report, online version, which was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, thus aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Sustainability Report was subject to a rigorous process of external assurance by the SGS company, with recognized international experience, which verified the reliability, quality and commitment of PETROPERU with the continuous improvement of its operations through an integrated approach of responsibility Environmental, social and economic.

In recent months, the state oil company has achieved important milestones, such as the Corporate Certification of the Integrated Management System (ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001:2007), granted by the SGS certification company, being the first Peruvian company in the hydrocarbons sector to be certified in a corporate manner in an integrated system under the new versions. Likewise, PETROPERU nationwide has provided support to more than half a million people from neighboring communities to its operations, through lines of action and social responsibility programs.

Within its Good Corporate Governance policies, it also implemented the Integrity System, in order to generate mechanisms for the detection and timely resolution of situations of conflicts of interest, fraud and corruption. The result was to significantly improve their position in the ranking of the 100 most respected companies in the country, according to the prestigious MERCO corporate reputation index. Likewise, the state oil company is in the first place in the ranking of the largest companies in the country, according to América Economía magazine.

In this way, PETROPERU reaffirms its permanent purpose of consolidating and strengthening its corporate strategies for sustainability and operational excellence, working for sustainable development.

The 2018 Sustainability Report can be downloaded here:

NP-212

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 22:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
07:22pANALOG DEVICES : Launches Isolation Technology to Maximize Power Efficiency and Minimize Emissions as Factories Migrate to Industry 4.0
PU
07:22pUltra Petroleum Corp. Proactively Enters into Amended Credit Facility to Remove Maintenance Covenants, Suspends Drilling Program, Substantially Increase Free Cash Flow Generation and Announces a Fall Borrowing Base Redetermination of $1.175 Billion and Commitment Amount to the Credit Facility of $200 Million
GL
07:21pORACLE : Adoption of Oracle Autonomous Database Soars Worldwide
PR
07:20pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors
BU
07:19pTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
07:18pMEDTRONIC : Announces Robotic-Assisted Surgery Investor Update
AQ
07:17pPETROPERÚ PETRÓLEOS DEL PER&UACUTE : Students from UNAP visit Iquitos Refinery
PU
07:17pNETFLIX TO INTRODUCE ACTION-PACKED HISTORICAL K-DRAMA MY COUNTRY : The new age
PU
07:17pMRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES : Material Fact - Shareholders Opinion Request / Extraordinary General Meeting Postponed
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer
5Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group