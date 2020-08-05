PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : PETROPERU's virtual presentation of books ended successfully

Closing the cycle of successful virtual presentations of the winning works published under the Ediciones Copé label, PETROPERU presented the work 'Viajes y virajes. Antología de cuentos de la Comunidad Andina', whose compilation was prepared by the writer and doctor of letters, Ricardo Sumalavia Chávez.

As the title says, it is a selection linked primarily to the place of origin of its participants. In this case, there are 21 authors from countries that make up the Andean Community, directly or indirectly, as associate members or observers.

Johann Page, writer, editor and winner of the 2014 Copé Award, represents our country in this anthology, with his story 'Patrimonio'. Juan Manuel Robles and Karina Pacheco Medrano complete the trilogy of national authors who decorate this collection.

It should be noted that the edition of this book managed to strengthen ties between the member countries of the Andean Community, from the point of view of literary fiction and creative writing.

Thus, this cycle of presentations culminates, which began with the exhibition -Tuesday, July 14- of the poems 'Expediente Vallejo', 2019 Copé Oro Award for Poetry, by Johnny Barbieri; 'En los bosques de infinita música', 2019 Copé Silver Award for Poetry, by James Quiroz and 'Las primeras estaciones', 2019 Copé Bronze Award for Poetry, by Karen Vila. Likewise, on Thursday the 16th, the presentation of the work 'Mi monstruo sagrado', 2019 Copé Award for Novel, was carried out by its author, Alejandro Neyra, current head of the Culture portfolio.

The live broadcasts of these presentations were made through the fanpage Centro CulturalPETROPERÚ and the books in digital version are now available in the Virtual Library of cultural management: https://www.petroperu.com.pe/gestioncultural/biblioteca-virtual/ .

This way, and after this last presentation, the state oil company strengthens and reaffirms its commitment to the dissemination and cultural promotion in Peru. Since its inception, PETROPERU places culture as one of the most important factors for our country to achieve full and sustainable development.