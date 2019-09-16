Log in
PETROPERÚ Petróleos del Perú : Students from UNAP visit Iquitos Refinery

09/16/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

PETROPERU received a delegation of 30 students from the Faculty of Chemical Engineering of the National University of the Peruvian Amazon (UNAP), accompanied by a teacher, who made a guided visit to the Iquitos Refinery, installed on the banks of the Amazon River, just 14 km from the city of Iquitos.

The students of the 'Master's in Environmental Sciences and Technologies with emphasis on the Petroleum and Environment Industry' received a technical talk about the process of oil refining by Eng. Aldo Reátegui. Subsequently, the delegation toured the facilities of the Refinery.

They were also informed about the important work of the Iquitos Refinery in the development of the Loreto region, since it produces 84 and 90 octane gasoline; biodiesel B5, turbo A1 for aviation and industrial oil 6. All these hydrocarbons are transported by land and river to meet the demand of important Amazonian cities.

Guided visits are activities that are framed in the Social Management Policy of PETROPERU, oriented towards integration with its stakeholders through the knowledge and dissemination of its operations, processes and activities in the hydrocarbons sector and the environment.

NP-219

Disclaimer

PETROPERÚ - Petróleos del Perú SA published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 23:16:01 UTC
