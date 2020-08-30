PETROPERÚ will donate medicinal oxygen plant to benefit Dátem del Marañón

PETROPERU, committed to the well-being and health of the neighbors closest to its operations, will donate a medicinal oxygen plant to the Regional Health Directorate of Loreto and the Dátem del Marañón Health Network, for the benefit of the communities of the Dátem province del Marañón, the same that will be installed in Saramiriza, capital city of the Manseriche district of the Loreto region.

For this reason, PETROPERU invites the participation in the call for the contracting process, presenting their proposals until this Tuesday, August 11, 2020, of suppliers interested in the supply, assembly, installation and implementation, under the turnkey system, of a Medicinal Oxygen Generating Plant and 30 oxygen cylinders of 10 cubic meters (m3), for the attention of the inhabitants of the communities located in the area of influence of the North Peruvian Pipeline (ONP), within the framework of the State of Emergency for the coronavirus COVID-19, which will allow to serve the population of native communities that present moderate or severe symptoms with respiratory failure.

The plant will have a minimum production capacity of 10 m3/hour of oxygen and a minimum filling capacity of 16 oxygen cylinders of 10 m3 per day.

For more information on the process, interested parties can enter the following link:

