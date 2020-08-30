PETROPERU accepts the transfer of 75% of the stake of Geopark in the license agreement for Lot 64

PETROPERU agreed to accept the transfer of the 75% stake of Geopark Perú S.A.C. in the License Agreement for Block 64, obtaining 100% of the rights and obligations as a contractor for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons from the aforementioned deposit.

However, PETROPERU S.A. and Geopark Perú S.A.C. must obtain the Supreme Decree to proceed with the modification of the aforementioned License Contract, in accordance with Article 12 of the Organic Hydrocarbons Law.

After this process, PETROPERU will fully assume Block 64 and, in a next stage, will evaluate the most efficient way for its operation through its association with a private investor, within the current legal framework and guaranteeing the continuity, reliability and socio-environmental responsibility of your operations.