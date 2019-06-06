PETX, ADSW, AQ Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., and Aquantia Corp. – PETX, ADSW, AQ

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces that class action lawsuits were filed against Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX), Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW), and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ). The lawsuits seek equitable relief and/or damages on behalf of shareholders of Aratana, Advanced Disposal, and Aquantia in connection with the sale of these respective companies.



Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Aratana to Elanco Animal Health. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning Aratana’s and Elanco’s financial projections and the financial analyses performed by Aratana’s financial advisor. To learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: Aratana Merger Lawsuit .

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Advanced Disposal to Waste Management, Inc. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning Advanced Disposal’s financial projections and the financial analyses performed by Advanced Disposal’s financial advisor. To learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: Advanced Disposal Merger Lawsuit .

Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Aquantia to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning Aquantia’s financial projections and the financial analyses performed by Aquantia’s financial advisor. To learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: Aquantia Merger Lawsuit .

