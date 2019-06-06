Log in
PETX, ADSW, AQ Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., Advanced Disposal Services, Inc., and Aquantia Corp. – PETX, ADSW, AQ

06/06/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces that class action lawsuits were filed against Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX), Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW), and Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ). The lawsuits seek equitable relief and/or damages on behalf of shareholders of Aratana, Advanced Disposal, and Aquantia in connection with the sale of these respective companies.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Aratana to Elanco Animal Health. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning Aratana’s and Elanco’s financial projections and the financial analyses performed by Aratana’s financial advisor. To learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: Aratana Merger Lawsuit.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Advanced Disposal to Waste Management, Inc. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning Advanced Disposal’s financial projections and the financial analyses performed by Advanced Disposal’s financial advisor. To learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: Advanced Disposal Merger Lawsuit.

Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of Aquantia to Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning Aquantia’s financial projections and the financial analyses performed by Aquantia’s financial advisor. To learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: Aquantia Merger Lawsuit.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
