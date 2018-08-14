PF : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RESPECT OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PF Group Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8221)

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR IN RESPECT OF

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of PF Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 24 July 2018 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the termination of the Existing Lo's Group Connected Service Agreement and the entering into the New Lo's Group Connected Service Agreement, which constitute a continuing connected transaction under Chapter 20 of the GEM Listing Rules. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

As disclosed in the Announcement, a circular (the ''Circular'') containing, among others, further details of the New Lo's Group Connected Service Agreement, the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders, the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee and a notice convening the EGM, was expected to be despatched to the Shareholders no later than 14 August 2018.

As additional time is required for the Company to finalise the Circular, the despatch date of the Circular is expected to be postponed to a date on or before 24 August 2018.

By Order of the Board PF Group Holdings Limited

Lo Tak Wing Benson Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Tak Wing Benson and Mr. Lo Shiu Wing Chester; the non-executive Director is Mr. Khoo Ken Wee; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ma Wai Hung Vincent, Mr. Mok Kwai Pui Bill and Mr. Ng Shu Bun Andrew.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted on the website of the Company atwww.pfs.com.hk.