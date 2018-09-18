PF : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PF Group Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8221)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the notice (the ''Notice'') of extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of PF Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') and the circular (the ''Circular'') of the Company both dated 24 August 2018. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the resolutions (the ''Resolutions'') as set out in the Notice were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 18 September 2018.

Union Registrars Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the EGM. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

To approve, ratify and confirm the New Lo's Group Connected Service Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein as set out in the Circular and to authorise the Directors to do such acts and things and deliver all documents under the common seal of the Company, if necessary, as they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient in connection with the transactions contemplated under the New Lo's Group Connected Service Agreement; and to approve the proposed annual caps for the revenue of the services to be provided to and the maximum daily outstanding amount of margin financing to the Lo's Group under the New Lo's Group

Connected Service Agreement as set out in the Circular.*

*

The full text of the Resolutions was set out in the Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 2,000,000,000 Shares.

TML, being an associate of each of Mr. B Lo and Mr. C Lo, was required to abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the EGM. As at the date of the EGM, TML beneficially held 1,500,000,000 Shares, representing 75% of total issued Shares. Accordingly, the total number of issued Shares entitling the Independent Shareholders to attend and to vote for or against the Resolutions was 500,000,000 Shares, representing 25% of the total issued Shares as at the date of the EGM.

Save as disclosed above, there were no Shares entitling any other Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the EGM pursuant to Rule 17.47A of the GEM Listing Rules and no other Shareholders were required under the GEM Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the EGM. No Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the EGM.

By order of the Board PF Group Holdings Limited

Lo Tak Wing Benson Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lo Tak Wing Benson and Mr. Lo Shiu Wing Chester; the non-executive Director is Mr. Khoo Ken Wee; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ma Wai Hung Vincent, Mr. Mok Kwai Pui Bill and Mr. Ng Shu Bun Andrew.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted on the website of the Company atwww.pfs.com.hk.