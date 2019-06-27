Log in
PF : PROPOSED GRANT OF ISSUE MANDATE AND REPURCHASE MANDATE; RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

06/27/2019 | 08:46pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in PF Group Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or the transferee or to the bank, the licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

This circular, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading.

PF Group Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8221)

PROPOSED GRANT OF ISSUE MANDATE AND

REPURCHASE MANDATE;

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS;

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting (''AGM'') of the Company to be held at 7/F, Nexxus Building, 77 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 11:00 a.m. is set out on pages 14 to 17 of this circular.

A form of proxy for use at the AGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the AGM in person, you are requested to complete and return the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the AGM or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be) should you so desire.

This circular will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted on the website of the Company at www.pfs.com.hk.

28 June 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

- i -

CONTENTS

Page

Characteristics of GEM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

i

Definitions .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Appendix I

- Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix II

- Details of Directors Proposed to be Re-elected at the AGM . . . . . . .

11

Notice of AGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''AGM''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be convened

and held at 7/F, Nexxus Building, 77 Des Voeux Road

Central, Hong Kong on Thursday, 29 August 2019 at 11:00

a.m., or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be)

''AGM Notice''

the notice convening the AGM as set out on pages 14 to 17

of this circular

''Articles''

the articles of association of the Company as amended,

supplemented or modified from time to time

''associate(s)''

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the GEM Listing

Rules

''Board''

the board of Directors

''Company''

PF Group Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the

Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited

liability, the Shares of which are listed on GEM (Stock

Code: 8221)

''core connected person(s)''

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the GEM Listing

Rules

''Director(s)''

the director(s) of the Company

''GEM''

GEM operated by the Stock Exchange

''GEM Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

''Issue Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted

to the Directors at the AGM to exercise all power of the

Company to allot, issue and otherwise deal with new Shares

of up to 20% of the aggregate number of the issued Shares

as at the date of passing of the ordinary resolution in

relation thereto

''Latest Practicable Date''

24 June 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining

certain information contained in this circular

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Listing Date''

6 January 2017, being the date on which the Shares were

listed and dealings in the Shares first commenced on GEM

''Repurchase Mandate''

the general and unconditional mandate proposed to be

granted to the Directors at the AGM to exercise all powers

of the Company to repurchase Shares of up to 10% of the

aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date of

passing of the ordinary resolution in relation thereto

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the

laws of Hong Kong), as amended and supplemented from

time to time

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of

the Company

''Shareholder(s)''

the holder(s) of the Share(s)

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''substantial shareholder(s)''

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the GEM Listing

Rules

''Takeovers Code''

The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Buy-backs

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''%''

per cent

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PF Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 00:45:07 UTC
