PFENEX INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

08/11/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Pfenex Inc. (“Pfenex”) (NYSE American: PFNX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pfenex’s agreement to be acquired by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASADAQ GM: LGND).  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Pfenex will receive $12.00 in cash and one contingent value right (“CVR”) for each share of Pfenex they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-pfenex-inc.

If you would like to discuss this investigation and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
