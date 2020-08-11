PFENEX INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Pfenex Inc. (“Pfenex”) (NYSE American: PFNX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pfenex’s agreement to be acquired by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASADAQ GM: LGND). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Pfenex will receive $12.00 in cash and one contingent value right (“CVR”) for each share of Pfenex they own.
