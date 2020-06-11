Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

PFG Partners With Sydney-based Customer Communication Platform Vero

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

Vero, a marketing automation software business recently closed a funding round from Partners for Growth (PFG), providing the company with capital to continue scaling operations in Australia and globally. PFG is pleased to announce that the transaction with Vero marks a milestone as the first investment from its recently closed 6th global specialty lending fund, focused on providing growth capital solutions for emerging growth companies globally. Australia has long been a focus market for PFG given the strong entrepreneurial activity and depth of talent across the Australian innovation and technology sectors.

This financing will allow Vero to continue to expand its client base as it acquires new customers as well as providing capital to invest in new growth projects. Karthi Sepulohniam, Managing Director at PFG based in Sydney noted, “We are excited to have the opportunity to support Vero’s growth today and over the coming years, as they deliver tools to help companies design and deliver personalized customer messages at scale.”

Vero Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hexton, said of the PFG partnership, "It's exciting for Vero to join forces with PFG and to add a global financing partner to the mix. PFG’s funding will allow us to continue Vero’s mission of enabling technology companies to engage with their customers on an individual basis at scale and with ease.” Chris was introduced to PFG by Tushar Roy, who is a Partner at Vero’s existing equity investor Square Peg Capital. Chris was attracted to PFG’s ability to structure a flexible financing package that allows the business to deploy capital to fund growth opportunities and respond to market changes and opportunities. In response to COVID-19, Vero has been able to offer its software for free to frontline businesses, an initiative it would not have been able to offer without the facility provided by PFG.

PFG first began working closely with Australian startups in the mid-2000s, tailoring custom debt facilities for high growth businesses seeking additional capital to complement that available from traditional funding sources such as venture capital, private equity and bank finance. PFG has now financed more than 40 growth stage businesses in Australia since the firm’s first transaction in 2007, providing more than A$300 million in growth capital. Close to 50% of PFG’s Australian debt financing is now provided to businesses backed by top tier local equity investors, including leading venture capital firms such as Airtree Ventures and Square Peg Capital, and pre-IPO firms such as Alium Capital Management.

For more information on PFG, please see www.pfgrowth.com. This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, including without limitation, securities of Partners for Growth VI, L.P. ("Fund VI"), or other entity associated with Partners for Growth ("PFG").


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pDespite global pandemic, Ballad Health successfully launches Epic electronic health records system in its outpatient clinics; progresses toward region's most extensive interoperable technology platform
GL
05:53pNAVAMEDIC ASA : Grant of options to employees
AQ
05:53pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05:53pCIRCOR INTERNATIONAL : Announces Disposition of Distributed Valves Business
BU
05:47pFirst Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) Crosses $100 Million in Total Net Assets
BU
05:47pGOLDMAN SACHS : Affiliated Blank-Check Company Files for $700 Million IPO
DJ
05:46pLULULEMON ATHLETICA : Q1 profit falls with many stores closed amid COVID-19 pandemic
AQ
05:46pStoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 Per Share for Second Quarter 2020
GL
05:46pRestaurant Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Growing Focus on Improving Customer Relationship to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05:46pViela Bio Announces U.S. FDA Approval of UPLIZNA™ (inebilizumab-cdon) for the Treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways turns to Damien H..
4GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub Jilts Uber For Europe's Just Eat -- WSJ
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group