PFM Hires Senior Investor Relations Director for Munite Investor Relations Platform

12/02/2019 | 03:01pm EST

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFM, one of the nation’s leading providers of financial advisory and asset management services, announced today that John Murphy has joined the  Munite® investor relations platform team as Director – Municipal Investor Relations. John will be responsible for continuing the expansion of institutional investor users on the Munite® platform.  He will also play a significant role in introducing Munite® to municipal issuers, and sharing valuable experience from his time as one of the municipal market’s most active institutional investors. In addition to his role with Munite®, John will also be a PFM municipal advisory resource on issuer investor relations.

Prior to joining Munite®, John spent the majority of his career as a Senior Research Analyst at Fidelity Investments. John covered several municipal sectors, including electric utilities, water & sewer utilities and gas prepayments. Prior to his time as a Research Analyst, John traded municipal, corporate and Canadian securities at Fidelity and JP Morgan. Most recently, John spent a year at BondLink, leading their investor relations and outreach efforts. John is actively involved in the Boston Municipal Analyst Forum, as the current Vice President. 

Mike Mace, a co-leader of PFM’s Munite® offering, said “We are excited to have John as part of the Munite® team. John will play a lead role as we continue to bolster our position as a leading provider of a one-stop shop investor relations solution. He will be instrumental in bringing the Munite® message to institutional investors.”

“John’s enthusiasm for the muni business and the relationships that he has built throughout his career will help us build upon the momentum of Munite® since its May, 2019 launch. He will further our efforts in providing an industry-leading investor relations solution to the market that covers and provides benefit for all municipal bond issuers,” commented Daniel Kozloff, co-leader of Munite®.

John will primarily work out of PFM’s Philadelphia office, and spend a considerable amount of time meeting with subscribers and users of Munite®.

About Munite®

Munite® is a one-stop shop investor relations platform for the municipal market, optimizing the flow of information from municipal bond issuers to their investors, while making it easier for investors to use this information. Munite® provides issuers with an unprecedented connection to the investor community and the ability to tell their complete story to those that help turn plans into projects.

For more information regarding Munite®, please visit www.munite.com. For important disclosure information, please visit www.munite.com/disclosures.

 

About PFM 

At PFM, over 600 employees - asset managers, financial advisors and consultants - partner with clients in every region of the country to transform their world. We combine superior financial advice, disciplined management and ingenuity to build, power, move and educate.

PFM is the marketing name for a group of affiliated companies providing a range of services. All services are provided through separate agreements with each company. This material is for general information purposes only and is not intended to provide specific advice or a specific recommendation.

For more information regarding PFM’s services or entities, please visit www.pfm.com. For important disclosure information, please visit www.pfm.com/disclosures.

 

Dan Kozloff
Munite
215-567-6100
kozloffd@munite.com

