PFS CEO Noel Moran will be Showcased at Davos 2019 by European CEO

FinTech founder, Noel Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Prepaid
Financial Services and European Entrepreneur of the Year will be
showcased to attendees of Davos 2019 in Switzerland this week by
European CEO.
This is the 10th consecutive year that European CEO will have a presence
within the exclusive annual invitation-only World Economic Forum (WEF)
meeting. The European award winner will also be featured in print and
digital formats at over 70 venues across Switzerland including Davos,
Klosters, Geneva, Zurich and Basel from today until Friday.
James Watson, Awards Manager at European CEO explained: “What
differentiates Noel Moran and raises him above his corporate peer group
is the fact that he is a business leader of quantifiable character. Noel
adds stature to his business community and is a FinTech influencer who
has a vision of where PFS is going and the conviction to follow through
on his ambitions. Our alignment at Davos is another component to PFS'
continuing success story."
Noel Moran, CEO at PFS said: "The opportunity at Davos is
another milestone in the Prepaid Financial Services journey. One of the
keys to our success within financial technology has been the agile
nature of the company. We will continue to strategically navigate the
sector and maintain a fast pace throughout 2019 and beyond."
About PFS
Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides world-class payment
technology solutions offering comprehensive innovation in electronic
money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, its award-winning
solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well
as IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated
by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and has
passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.
PFS is one of Europe's largest e-money issuers. The company has returned
profits for 10 consecutive years. With programmes active in 24 countries
and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS’
products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by
governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks
and corporate clients globally. PFS is an agile FinTech chosen by other
FinTechs.
