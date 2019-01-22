Log in
PFS CEO Noel Moran will be Showcased at Davos 2019 by European CEO

01/22/2019 | 03:01am EST

FinTech founder, Noel Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Prepaid Financial Services and European Entrepreneur of the Year will be showcased to attendees of Davos 2019 in Switzerland this week by European CEO.

This is the 10th consecutive year that European CEO will have a presence within the exclusive annual invitation-only World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting. The European award winner will also be featured in print and digital formats at over 70 venues across Switzerland including Davos, Klosters, Geneva, Zurich and Basel from today until Friday.

James Watson, Awards Manager at European CEO explained:What differentiates Noel Moran and raises him above his corporate peer group is the fact that he is a business leader of quantifiable character. Noel adds stature to his business community and is a FinTech influencer who has a vision of where PFS is going and the conviction to follow through on his ambitions. Our alignment at Davos is another component to PFS' continuing success story."

Noel Moran, CEO at PFS said: "The opportunity at Davos is another milestone in the Prepaid Financial Services journey. One of the keys to our success within financial technology has been the agile nature of the company. We will continue to strategically navigate the sector and maintain a fast pace throughout 2019 and beyond."

About PFS

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides world-class payment technology solutions offering comprehensive innovation in electronic money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, its award-winning solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well as IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.

PFS is one of Europe's largest e-money issuers. The company has returned profits for 10 consecutive years. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS’ products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks and corporate clients globally. PFS is an agile FinTech chosen by other FinTechs.

Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions by visiting https://prepaidfinancialservices.com Discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions. Contact Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

Ends

###


© Business Wire 2019
