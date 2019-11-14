PFS' FinTech Couple Valerie & Noel Moran Both Win Major Awards Within 24 Hours

Yesterday, The Financial Times’ Inclusive Boards #IB100 list named Prepaid Financial Services' Valerie Moran as one of the Top 100 Most Influential BAME Leaders in Technology following an extensive judging process. Today, European CEO magazine has named Noel Moran as the first-ever double winner of the European Entrepreneur of the Year award. Noel will once again be featured at Davos 2020 in January.

Elizabeth Oni-Iyiola, Development Director at Inclusive Boards stated: "Technology is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the UK and beyond. It is crucial that as these sectors expand, so too does the level of representation within them. Prepaid Financial Services' Valerie Moran and those featured today are groundbreakers, changemakers and role models within the industry and we are proud to include them in this year’s #IB100." https://www.ft.com/content/43f7cece-0086-11ea-be59-e49b2a136b8d

Valerie Moran, Head of Operations & Client Relations at PFS commented: "An incredible amount of international media attention has been directed at me this year. The truth is that PFS has been diverse and inclusive for 12 years since the company was founded. This spotlight has enabled me to share our message with the world - companies must embed diversity and inclusion as a key strategy of growth. I am deeply grateful to The FT and Inclusive Boards and humbled by this recognition."

Meanwhile, the founder of Prepaid Financial Services, Noel Moran, is the only person ever to have won two European CEO European Entrepreneur of the Year awards. Even more striking, Noel has won back to back titles by winning the award for the second year in a row.

James Watson, Senior Awards Manager at European CEO explained: "As a custodian of the European CEO Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, I am truly delighted that Noel Moran has made history in becoming the first winner since the inception of these awards to be a two-time winner and a back-to-back champion. When you consider the scope of these awards with CEOs across 28 countries in Europe nominating candidates who they feel deserve to win, this is a magnificent achievement. The panel of judges feels Mr. Moran is a great leader.

Following his initial success in the Europe-wide competition last year, Noel Moran has shown strong leadership to translate a global vision for PFS into the future given the level of business partnerships already achieved and acquisitions made. Once again, I would like to congratulate Mr. Moran on a wonderful achievement in our 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year awards." Filmed at London Stock Exchange Studios: https://www.europeanceo.com/finance/prepaid-financial-services-prepares-for-ipo-predicts-mobile-future/

Noel Moran, CEO at PFS said: "I never dreamed of winning this amazing honour for a second time, given the global status of my fellow payment technology solutions finalists. It is an award I gratefully accept on behalf of our entire team in the UK, Ireland and Malta. I would like to thank European CEO and the judges for this acknowledgement. It is true to say that PFS has enjoyed another record-breaking year. I also wish to thank my wife Valerie for being by my side every step of the way in this journey and for starting out as our very first employee. I am excited to continue to work towards our goals and what is possible to achieve between now and Davos 2020 next January."

European CEO works in partnership with the World Finance Banking Awards. This year's competition saw 11 nominees and 4 finalists. The double win means that Noel Moran will once more be featured at the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering, Davos 2020, in Switzerland for the second year in a row from January 21st to 24th, 2020.

About PFS

PFS, an agile and Dual Regulated FinTech, delivers robust payment technology solutions and offers world-class innovation in electronic money. A pioneer in the evolution of the FinTech ecosystem, PFS’ award-winning solutions include eWallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and IBAN accounts in the UK and Eurozone.

PFS is one of Europe's largest eMoney issuers and has returned profits for 11 consecutive years. With programmes active in 25 countries and growing, the company has the ability to transact in 23 currencies. PFS’ products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by Governments, Local Authorities, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Traditional Banks, Challengers and a comprehensive list of Corporates.

PFS is chosen by other FinTechs to revolutionise the digital economy in real-time. The company develops a range of trendsetting mobile payment and wearable solutions securely and seamlessly by providing quick and easy integrations into mobile payment applications.

Prepaid Financial Services Limited, trading as PFS, is Authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. PFS Card Services (Ireland) Limited, trading as PCSIL, is Regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today, as the world moves towards a cashless society tomorrow, by visiting https://prepaidfinancialservices.com and discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions by connecting with Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

