PFS & Mastercard Donate the Value of 200,000 Schools Meals to the World Food Programme

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) has delivered on the goal of
its “Nourish Their Lives” campaign that set a target of donating 200,000
school meals to children in Mali, one of the poorest countries in the
world. The successful campaign involving PFS prepaid Mastercard
cardholders has meant that £40,000 has been given to the WFP. The
average cost of a WFP school meal is GBP £0.20.
Patrick McKenna, Partnerships Manager at the United Nations World
Food Programme said: “More children in Mali are now benefitting
from access to nutrition and education. Together with PFS and
Mastercard, we are helping to end the cycle of hunger and poverty."
Jason Field, Director Account Management (FinTechs & EMI’s) at
Mastercard said: “Mastercard set a target of raising the funds
for 100 million school meals to reverse the cycle of poverty and hunger
in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world. Thanks to
our partnership with PFS and the World Food Programme we are one step
closer to this being a reality, and thousands fewer children will have
to go to bed feeling hungry as a result.”
Valerie Moran, Head of Client Relations & Operations at PFS stated:
"It has been a privilege to be involved in such a meaningful campaign
with the WFP and Mastercard. Our thanks to every PFS prepaid cardholder
who made this achievement possible. We hope these actions will inspire
other FinTechs to drive their own initiatives to protect some of the
most vulnerable children in our world."
Link to official presentation photo https://prepaidfinancialservices.com/images/presentation.jpg
Left to right, Jason Field Director Account Management (FinTechs &
EMI’s) at Mastercard, Lee Britton, Commercial Director at PFS, Patrick
McKenna, Partnerships Manager at the United Nations World Food
Programme, and Todd Bowmaker, Head of Issuer Marketing UK & Ireland at
Mastercard.
About WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies
and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP
works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught
in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better
future.
About Mastercard
Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com,
is a technology company in the global payments industry. We operate the
world’s fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers,
financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more
than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions
make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, travelling,
running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more
efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the
discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the
latest news on the Engagement Bureau.
About Prepaid Financial Services
Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning
payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in
e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class
solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well
as IBAN accounts in the UK and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and
Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and
has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.
PFS has rapidly expanded to become one of Europe's largest e-money
issuers and success stories having returned profits for 10 consecutive
years. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the
ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS’ products and state-of-the-art
technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities,
NGOs, mobile network operators, banks, and corporate clients globally.
Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today by visiting our
website https://prepaidfinancialservices.com
Discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions by contacting Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com
