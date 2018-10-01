PFS & Mastercard Donate the Value of 200,000 Schools Meals to the World Food Programme

Children in Mali have Benefitted from a PFS & Mastercard School Meals Campaign Where £40,000 has been Donated to the World Food Programme

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) has delivered on the goal of its “Nourish Their Lives” campaign that set a target of donating 200,000 school meals to children in Mali, one of the poorest countries in the world. The successful campaign involving PFS prepaid Mastercard cardholders has meant that £40,000 has been given to the WFP. The average cost of a WFP school meal is GBP £0.20.

Patrick McKenna, Partnerships Manager at the United Nations World Food Programme said: “More children in Mali are now benefitting from access to nutrition and education. Together with PFS and Mastercard, we are helping to end the cycle of hunger and poverty."

Jason Field, Director Account Management (FinTechs & EMI’s) at Mastercard said: “Mastercard set a target of raising the funds for 100 million school meals to reverse the cycle of poverty and hunger in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world. Thanks to our partnership with PFS and the World Food Programme we are one step closer to this being a reality, and thousands fewer children will have to go to bed feeling hungry as a result.”

Valerie Moran, Head of Client Relations & Operations at PFS stated: "It has been a privilege to be involved in such a meaningful campaign with the WFP and Mastercard. Our thanks to every PFS prepaid cardholder who made this achievement possible. We hope these actions will inspire other FinTechs to drive their own initiatives to protect some of the most vulnerable children in our world."

Link to official presentation photo https://prepaidfinancialservices.com/images/presentation.jpg Left to right, Jason Field Director Account Management (FinTechs & EMI’s) at Mastercard, Lee Britton, Commercial Director at PFS, Patrick McKenna, Partnerships Manager at the United Nations World Food Programme, and Todd Bowmaker, Head of Issuer Marketing UK & Ireland at Mastercard.

About WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

About Mastercard

Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. We operate the world’s fastest payments processing network, connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, travelling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.

About Prepaid Financial Services

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well as IBAN accounts in the UK and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.

PFS has rapidly expanded to become one of Europe's largest e-money issuers and success stories having returned profits for 10 consecutive years. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS’ products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks, and corporate clients globally.

Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today by visiting our website https://prepaidfinancialservices.com Discover more about PFS' next-generation payment solutions by contacting Sales@PrepaidFinancialServices.com

