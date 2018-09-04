PFS & PayTop Launch with a New Bank Partner in France

Prepaid Financial Services Brings FinTech Innovation to 3 Financial
Institutions & an Insurance Company in France Through its Partnership
with PayTop
Challenger Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) has enabled French
FinTech PayTop, part of Truffle Capital's technology portfolio, to
provide a turnkey white label multi-currency payment solution for Banque
Palatine. Similar partnerships with supporting apps have already been
established for financial institutions Attijariwafa Bank, Crédit
Agricole and insurance company, Macif.
"Our alliance with PFS has allowed us to successfully support
Banque Palatine and three other leaders in financial services and
insurance in France. This has in turn served to enhance the impact of
financial technology challengers across the country," stated,
Julien Letourneux, CEO at PayTop.
"We are proud to see that in the short space of just a few
years, PayTop has established itself as a key payment services FinTech
in the growing French market. With each new alliance with traditional
banks and insurance firms, we are pushing the boundaries of what is
achievable for the future of financial technology innovation,"
explained, Noel Moran, CEO at PFS.
About Prepaid Financial Services
Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning
payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in
e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class
solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards, as well
as IBAN accounts in the UK and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and
Regulated by the FCA in the UK as an electronic money institution and
has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.
PFS has rapidly expanded to become one of Europe's largest e-money
issuers. With programmes active in 24 countries and growing, PFS has the
ability to transact in 22 currencies. PFS’ products and state-of-the-art
technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities,
NGOs, mobile network operators, banks, and corporate clients globally.
Some of our Awards
-
RSM European Business Awards Digital Technology winner 2017/2018.
-
The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2017.
-
The Sunday Times Hiscox TECH TRACK 100 - 5 years in a row.
-
Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 500 EMEA - 3 years in a row.
-
Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 50 UK - 2 years in a row.
-
FT1000: Europe’s Fastest-Growing Companies - 2 years in a row.
-
Sonovate 250 UK FinTechs 2018.
